These are “any season” gourmet hotdogs we call “Oh boy – Vhat a Viener!

Summer is the grilled hotdog season. But if it were up to my Wisconsin husband, the hotdog season (or Johnsonville bratwurst and sausages) would be 365 days a year. Grilling in the cold is not fun and a boiled hotdog is “Boring…!” Well, being from Wisconsin – they have learned to grill outdoors in lightning storms, driving hail, blizzards and in the dead of winter. Evidence of this are the frozen tundra tailgate parking lots at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. In January.

This recipe is for when you want that hotdog, brat or smoked sausage at a moment’s notice any time of the year. Fast and easy, you’ll want to be sure to make at least 2 per person because they WILL come back for more.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 1- 2 Package puff pastry (I used the refrigerated type. But you can use frozen. Make sure it’s thawed but still well chilled)

2. 8 Hotdogs, smoked sausages or bratwurst (Sliced lengthwise ¾ of the way through)

3. Grated parmesan cheese

4. 1 eight-ounce package Kraft Signature Cheddar Blend

5. 1 Egg (well beaten)

6. Sesame seeds (optional)

7. Ketchup, mustard, BBQ sauce, relish, sliced jalapenos, chopped onions, bacon bits (whatever floats your boat or chills your cheesehead) are optional but not necessary.

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

Roll out the puff pastry and cut into 8 even pieces. Take a cookie sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle some of the parmesan cheese in a thin layer (you will be putting the dogs on this so make it as long as wide as the hotdog and/or brat or sausage).

Sprinkle the cheddar cheese blend on of the parmesan cheese. This will make for a nice crispy crust. Open each split hotdog and lay on top of the cheese with the cut side down.

Take one of the cut pastry sheets and lay on top of the hotdog making sure that the edges touch down onto the parchment paper and cover all the cheese. Brush the top and edges with the well beaten egg wash. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Place in the center rack of the preheated oven and bake for approximately 12 minutes (keep an eye out as it may be shorter or longer depending on your oven) until the tops are golden brown. Let it cool for about 2 minutes and flip over so that the cooked cheese is on top. Fold in half and add any topping of your choice. The puff pastry gives such a buttery flavor and crunchy texture that you may never use a hotdog roll again! You will have your crowd watching the Packer game – or God forbid some other NFL team, biting into the delicacy and proclaiming – “Oh boy – Vhat a Viener!

Special tip from the hubby: use cheese infused sausages.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at thecia1@hotmail.com or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia