Cut and fill the plates. You HAVE to try it.

Pizza for Dinner Again? You Betcha!

When it comes to comfort foods, pizza comes in at No. 1 in my book! But how do you make it a bit more guilt-free? Well, it’s simple…Make it with veggies! Here is your Shopping List:

1. 1 Head of Cauliflower

2. 1 C of Kraft Signature Mozzarella Blend

3. 1 C of Kraft Signature cheddar Blend

4. Grated Parmesan cheese

5. 1-1/2 C of Cento Traditional Passata

6. Hormel Pepperoni Cup N’ Crisp (I just found this and it’s amazing!)

7. 1 tsp garlic powder

8. Italian Seasoning Blend

9. Salt and Pepper

10. Olive Oil

Preheat Oven to 400 degrees

Take the rinsed cauliflower and pat-dry and break florets into bite-size pieces. Place in a Pyrex Dish and drizzle with Olive Oil. Add the garlic powder and sprinkle with Italian Seasoning Blend. Mix with your hands.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Spread out evenly in the Pyrex Dish and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and stir to make sure the flavors are evenly blended on the vegetable. Drizzle a bit more olive oil over on top.

Pour the Passata evenly over the cauliflower and spread lightly with a spatula. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over top followed by the Mozzarella Cheese and then the cheddar Cheese Blend. Place the pepperoni on top.

Bake for another 12-15 minutes until the cheese starts to bubble and brown and the pepperoni curls up and crisps on the ends.

Remove from the oven and let sit for about three minutes. Spoon into a bowl and serve. This also makes a great leftover by reheating in the microwave.

I find this is much tastier (and easier to make) than a cauliflower crust pizza. But you decide.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. To reach her, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia