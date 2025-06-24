BLADENBORO- In honor of the graduates of West Bladen High School, scholarship awardees were honored and awards were given by Boost the Boro at their June meeting.

The two scholarships, the Boost the Boro Scholarship and the Stanley scholarship are two scholarships awarded to students who are big members within the bladenboro community.

With the Stanley scholarship which is dedicated to Juanita McCumbee Stanley, the recipients exhibit Christlike service to their church and community through music. Stanley was a musical presence throughout her life and dedicated herself to serving the Lord as she founded The Sunshine Club, served as the first Deaconess at her church, and taught Sunday School.

The recipients of the 2025 Stanley scholarship are Meagan Pait and Marlene Crabtree.

Pait attended the event and stated that she plans to attend UNCW for nursing.

The Boost the Boro Scholarship awards three Bladen county residents who are a service and light within their community as well as bright students. The three scholars are each awarded 1000 dollars which is sent to their school of choice. The awardees for this award are Holland Davis, Aidan Russ, and Marlie Walters

Holland Davis plans to attend UNCW for biology before returning to help her community. Aiden Russ plans to attend BCC. Marlie Walters plans to attend BCC for her Associates before looking for Sonography programs.

The June meeting for Boost the Boro was held at the New Light Church Connect Center.