ELIZABETHTOWN – On April 26,2025, nine members of the 1960 Class of Clarkton High School celebrated their 65th reunion. The event was held in Elizabethtown at The Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery.

Of the original 29 members, 15 are still active citizens in NC, PA, SC, TX and VA.

From left to right in the photo are:

Larry Pope, Pat (Thompson) Williams, Gwen (Campbell) Sykes, Wanda (Campbell) Burch, Eleanor (Phillips) Callahan, Shaw (Munroe) Skipper, Fay (Priest) Campbell, and J.R. Elkins.