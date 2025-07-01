Francis Scott Key wrote a manuscript that has stood the test of time. As this year marks the 249th year of the United States of America, the country is on the verge of a quarter of a millennium old. You have fought world wars, holy wars, infighting and flag burning – and still you stand the test of time with millions of flags flying proudly today. Happy Birthday America.

“O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light, What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming, Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air, Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there, O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes, What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep, As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses? Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam, In full glory reflected now shines in the stream, ‘Tis the star-spangled banner – O long may it wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!”