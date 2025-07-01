DUBLIN – Bladen Community College is proud to announce that Samantha Smith, a Practical Nursing student, has achieved national recognition by winning first place in the Practical Nursing competition at the SkillsUSA National Championships, held this June.

Samantha began her journey by placing first in the state of North Carolina this past April, earning the top spot at the state-level SkillsUSA competition. Her outstanding performance there qualified her to represent North Carolina and Bladen Community College at the national level — where she again rose to the top, claiming first place among the nation’s best student nurses.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the premier showcase for America’s most highly skilled career and technical education students. Competitors in Practical Nursing are judged on essential competencies aligned with state nursing board standards, including medical terminology, medication administration, physical assessments, and critical nursing procedures such as CPR and sterile dressing changes.

Contestants are evaluated not only on technical skill, but also on communication, safety, and organization — and Samantha excelled in all categories.

“We are incredibly proud of Samantha and thrilled to celebrate her extraordinary talent and dedication,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President at Bladen Community College. “Her success reflects the high quality of our nursing program and the hard work of our faculty and students. Samantha’s achievement shines a bright light on the level of excellence we strive for every day at Bladen Community College.”

Samantha’s accomplishment not only brings honor to herself and the college, but also reinforces the critical importance of skilled healthcare professionals in our communities. As she prepares to graduate, we have no doubt that she will continue to make a meaningful impact in the field of nursing.