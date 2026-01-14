East Bladen’s Ariel Cromartie and Union’s Zadariyah Faison dueled for scoring honors Tuesday night.

Faison won the battle with a game-high 34 points, but Cromartie’s 28 were more than enough to power the Eagles to a 61-47 win on Patty Evers Court in a Carolina Conference high school girls’ basketball game that featured approximately 70 turnovers.

Sana’a Singletary added 15 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for East Bladen (11-2, 3-1 Carolina).

The game was tied six times and there were three lead changes in the first half that saw East Bladen use a 9-2 run in the final two minutes to take a 32-25 lead. Faison scored 16 in the first half for Union (5-8, 1-4 Carolina).

The Eagles held a 40-32 lead late in the third quarter after a layup by Cromarite, but Faison scored seven straight points to cut it to 40-39. Kayla Hall knocked down a 18-foot jumper in the closing seconds that gave East Bladen a 42-39 lead at the end of the period.

Faison’s fourth 3-pointer of the game tied it at 42-all in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Cromartie erupted for 12 points as the Eagles pulled away down the stretch. Cromartie scored East Bladen’s final 10 points in the final three minutes.

Cromartie also had eight steals. Aaliyah Monroe had four assists and Hall had three assists.

UNION (47) — Zadariyah Faison 34, Evelin Alvarez 6, Makayla Hall 5, Ashlyn Spell 2.

EAST BLADEN (61) — Kayla Hall 6, Aaliyah Monroe 2, Ellen Battle 1, Ariel Cromartie 28, Tyliah Freeman, Julia Flowers 2, Sana’a Singletary 15, Janiya Jones, Nia McKoy 3, Niyah Wooten 2, Gracey Edwards 2.

