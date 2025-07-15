Thecia DeLap took a third-place award in the state competition for her column, “Recipes From The Editor’s Wife…” The North Carolina Press Association awarded her a third-place award for the category of light-columns.

The Bladen Journal broke a six-year drought in the North Carolina Press Associations annual writing, photography and advertising awards by coming away with six individual awards.

For the first time since COVID, the Bladen Journal has come away with awards for content published from April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025. After the long drought, the North Carolina Press Association is recognizing the talent and content of the Bladen Journal and have awarded six individual awards.

This year’s winners are, Dee Dee Prevatte who came away with a first-place award for online advertising and also a second-place award for online advertising, Thecia DeLap took a third-place award for the light-column category for her column “Recipes from the editor’s wife…” Mark DeLap came away with four individual awards including a first-place award for photo page and essay entitled “And they call the thing rodeo.” He took two second-place awards in the categories of special sections for his article and photos in the White Lake Water Festival tab, and in the category of feature photography, his photo of a dragonfly in “Eating his fill of mosquitoes.”

He placed third in the state for his use of social media entitled “Our Facebook Frenzy.” Before coming to North Carolina, DeLap has won awards from the Minnesota State Press Association, the Iowa State Press Association, the Wyoming State Press Association (including being awarded a General Excellence Award for the best weekly newspaper in Wyoming) and the National Newspaper Association.

There are 260 newspapers in the state of North Carolina and the Bladen Journal was entered in Division A where literally thousands of entries were judged.

