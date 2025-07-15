If you’ve ever thought, “I should totally start a business,” and then immediately Googled “how not to panic,” this webinar series is for you. We’re breaking down the big, scary world of entrepreneurship into digestible, doable steps—served with a side of humor and zero jargon. Whether your idea is half-baked or fully frosted, we’ll help you get cooking.

Think of this series as a Summer Camp for Future Entrepreneurs!

Every Thursday, starting July 10, the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College will offer a webinar on one of the basic needs when starting a business. There will be two time slots each Thursday; choose between 2 PM or 6:30 PM. Each webinar is 90 minutes.

The webinars will address:

Deciding on a business structure

Identifying your potential customer and/or audience

Finding financing

Making wise marketing choices

Creating your business plan

Need some advice? The Small Business Center at Bladen Community College offers free one-on-one counselling to help with business start-ups and expansions.

The webinars are free but you need to register!

Register Here for one or all of the Start-up webinars

Thu, Jul 10 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM – or – 6:30 – 8:00PM

ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget

These are the ABCs of how to start a small business combined with winning strategies from low-cost startups. ABCs of Starting a Small Business on a Limited Budget is easier now than it has ever been. In these challenging times everyone from the government to your local banker is trying to help you succeed.

Thu, July 17 – 2:00 – 3:30PM – or – 6:30 – 8:00PM Marketing Is Key! Finding Your Perfect Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan…

Just because you have an idea doesn’t mean anyone will buy it. In Marketing Is Key! Finding Your Perfect Customer and Creating a Marketing Plan there are 4 ways to describe your customer and sources to find out how many there are in your market area. The program features 5 ways to create a winning plan to target them.

Thu, Jul 24 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM -or- 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Dynamite Marketing on a Firecracker Budget

Dynamite Marketing On a Firecracker Budget for Small Businesses… There has never been a time that is as easy and economical to do great marketing! In Dynamite Marketing On a Firecracker Budget for Small Businesses you will discover 50+ successful ways to market your business and easily reach customers at low cost.

Thu, Jul 31 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM -OR- Thu, Jul 31 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

The Treasure Hunt: Finding Funding for Your Small Business

How to find the funds to create your business. If you have a great idea the money is out there somewhere. From coins-in-the-couch to loans, grants and Go Fund Me pages, The Treasure Hunt: Finding the Funds to Finance Your Small Business shows the rainbow of funding sources.

Thu, Aug 7 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM -OR- Thu, Aug 7 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Roadmap to Success: Creating a Winning Business Plan

Roadmap to Success: Creating a Winning Business Plan…You can’t reach your goal—or get a loan—without the map that is your business plan. Roadmap to Success: Creating a Winning Business Plan offers simple, easy-to-follow steps for creating a business plan that fits your small business? The program includes directions on how to create a 3-page business plan.