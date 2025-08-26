ELIZABETHTOWN – The Booker T. Washington High School (BTWHS) Alumni celebrated their reunion Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Whimsical Event Center.

The theme for this year was “Together Again.”

The committee members are Annie M. Rhodes, President; Lugretta Staten, vice president/Fundraiser Chair; Janice Blanks, Secretary; Derrick Staten, Sr., Scholarship Chair; and Rev. Rachel Mitchell, Scholarship Chair/chaplain.

The event was supported by nearly 100 attendees, featured with a talent show, great food catered by Mr. Maurice Williams owner of Whimsical Florist. The atmosphere was one filled with plenty of fun and fellowship. We were honored to have Mrs. Eva Burney Lennon, a former faculty member, in our presence.

This event helps the BTWHS Alumni Association to provide scholarships for fellow alumni family members. Since 2013 we had 25 recipients for the BTWHS Alumni Scholarship. The participation of events like this is vital to our success and the committee being able to empower young scholars to strive for excellence by furthering their educational journey with financial support.