WHITEVILLE – The Trooper Kevin Conner annual Memorial Run is coming again this year to downtown Whiteville Oct. 11 for the seventh annual

According to the memorial website, “Master Trooper Kevin Keith Conner was killed in the line of duty Oct. 17, 2018. Born in Bladenboro, North Carolina, Kevin’s life-long dream was to be a state trooper, a dream that came true in 2007. He was assigned to Troop B in Columbus County where he made his home with his wife, Miranda and his two children, Briley and Braxson.

“Kevin was a humanitarian and public servant, both on and off the job. He was a wonderful friend to many, and a light to anyone who made his acquaintance. The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Foundation was established in 2019 in efforts to give back and serve the communities that Kevin loved and served.

“Through the generosity and support of sponsors and fundraising efforts, the Foundation has already given over $10,000 in college scholarships to students in Columbus and Bladen counties and has plans of expansion in the works. Kevin’s legacy of service lives on and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

As reported by the Bladen Journal in 2024:

Jeremy Dowless and Kevin Conner were best friends. They grew up together in Bladenboro, served on the fire department there together and were running buddies.

“He was my motivation,” Dowless said recently. “He was always asking me how many miles I’d run that day.”

The two best friends were on the phone with each other Oct. 17, 2018, when Conner, who was on patrol with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, told Dowless that he was about to make a traffic stop and he’d call him back shortly.

“I never got that call,” Dowless said.

Conner was killed during that traffic stop.

Every October, nearly 1,000 people from throughout the region come together for the annual 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk held in Conner’s memory.

The proceeds from that fundraiser go toward the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship.

“We really wanted to do something to keep Kevin’s name alive and let people know how important his life was,” said Emily Downless, an organizer of the fundraiser. “Kevin was an avid runner, so that’s how we decided to do this kind of event.”

The Trooper Kevin Conner Foundation also holds other fundraisers — such as a barbecue plate sale and a number of raffles — throughout the year.

The race itself will start at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Whiteville and finish in front of First Citizens Bank on W. Columbus Street with the course taking both 5K, 1 mile, 5K virtual and 1-mile virtual participants through downtown Whiteville. The exact location of the start and finish line is: 422 S Madison Street Whiteville, NC 28472The 5K course is certified by USA Track & Field and the course is also stroller and wheelchair friendly. However, dogs are not allowed on this course.

Register Before the Race: Click on the SIGN-UP button on the website. The pre-race packet pickup will be held Oct. 10 from 4-6 p.m. (If you cannot make it to Pre-Race Packet Pickup, a family member or a friend can pick up your packet for you, or packet pick up is available race morning. We encourage you to get your packet at Pre-Race Packet Pickup to avoid lines and stress on race day.)

You can also register online from your phone or device up until the race starts.

The cost to register is $30.

There will be a “finisher medal” given to all of those who finish the race.

Awards for the 5K race will include the top three males overall and the top three females overall; as well top three in each age group, male and female. There will also a team award for the fastest team (minimum four team members).

On Oct. 19, 2019, the organization held their first Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event was a huge success with over 900 runners participating. It was the largest organized race ever put together in Columbus County.

Once again, this year, all proceeds from this event will go into a scholarship fund in memory of Kevin Conner.

Questions: Contact: [email protected]

Trooper Kevin Conner Spirit of Community And Leadership Award

The Trooper Kevin Conner Blue Line Legacy Scholarship is also available for two eligible high school seniors graduating from anywhere in the state of North Carolina that are dependents of a North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer.

The Entrepreneurial Initiative is also being given as a $1,000 scholarship

For more information or to donate to this nonprofit organization, please visit their website at: https://kevinconnermemorial.org/

To register, please go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Whiteville/TrooperKevinConnerMemorialRun