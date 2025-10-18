The West Bladen volleyball team poses after being Pender on Saturday in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. First row, from left, Shanna Lewis, Greer Pope, Emmy Bryant, Natalee Sykes and Brenna Hester. Second row, from left, Coach Nikki Bryant, Kali Allen, Kimbery Dowless, Karlee Gause, Tahlela Bethea, Makenna Thurman, Helaina Conklin and Coach Jessica Rhodes.

BLADENBORO – Emmy Bryant wasn’t worried after Pender avoided a three-set sweep Saturday in the opening round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A volleyball playoffs.

The senior libero, who holds down the back row, knew her West Bladen team could bounce back quickly.

The Knights did just that.

West Bladen ousted Pender 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12 inside Ken F. Cross Gymnasium to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

“I wasn’t concerned,” Bryant said of the Knights’ third set loss. “We’re pretty good at digging out and taking the win. We might get down, but Mrs. (Jessica) Rhodes helps us get it back.

“I think my team did pretty well with coverage and passing. So, we pulled out the win,” Bryant said.

The victory earned ninth-seeded West Bladen (15-3) a trip to Yanceyville on Tuesday to play No. 8 seed Bartlett Yancey (16-5), which received a first-round bye. Bartlett Yancey is about three hours away and 20 miles south of Danville, Virginia.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” first-year West Bladen coach Jessica Rhodes said. “I told them to make sure that they played their same set that they normally play, keep the energy up, be happy about the game and they did just that.”

Kimberly Dowless pounded 13 kills, Greer Pope and Natalee Sykes each had 20 assists and Bryant had eight digs to lead the Knights.

West Bladen, led by the serving of Pope and Kali Allen, raced to an 8-1 lead in the first set and were never threatened in rolling to a 13-point win.

The second and third sets weren’t nearly as easy. Pender was down only 19-17 late in the second set before the Knights managed a 25-20 win. In the third set, Pender snapped a 10-all tie with five straight points and never trailed the rest of the way in a 25-22 win to force a fourth set.

West Bladen controlled the fourth set from the start, jumping to a 7-2 lead, then building it to 16-7 before easily clinching the match 25-12.

“It’s their energy,” Rhodes said about the key for the Knights each set. “Their skill level is right where it needs to be. It’s all between their ears. When they get their energy down, when they’re not smiling, they’re not playing their best game.

“Their energy, their smiles (came back in the fourth set,” Rhodes said. “I’ve got to remind them of their love for the game and they’re out here playing. We can’t let the score affect that mood.”

WEST BLADEN: Kimberly Dowless (13 kills), Tahlela Bethea (4 kills, 2 blocks), Helaina Conklin (2 aces, 4 kills, tip kill, block, 4 assists), Greer Pope (5 aces, 2 kills, push kill, 20 assists), Natalee Sykes (5 kills, dig, 2 tip kills, 20 assists), Kali Allen (ace, dig, 3 tip kills), Karlee Gause (ace, kill), Shanna Lewis (kill), Makenna Thurman (2 aces, 6 kills, tip kill, block), Emmy Bryant (ace, 8 digs, 2 assists), Brenna Hester (dig).

