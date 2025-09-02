DUBLIN – Bladen Community College is proud to announce the launch of Bladen Together, an innovative Tuesday evening program designed to support both students and their families.

Held at Booker T. Washington School in Clarkton, this unique initiative gives parents the opportunity to pursue their education while their children engage in fun, age-appropriate learning activities.

Classes begin at 5:30 p.m., and after the first session, families gather to share a meal prepared by the Bladen Community College Culinary Program. Parents and children enjoy dinner together before returning to a second class. By 8:30 p.m., parents have advanced their learning, children have completed homework, and families are ready to return home—fed, supported, and prepared for the next day.

Bladen Together offers a variety of opportunities, including: Culinary Classes, English and Math Classes, High School Equivalency Classes and English as a Second Language (ESL)

This program is more than just classes—it’s about breaking down barriers. Bladen Together provides students the chance to pursue their educational goals without sacrificing family responsibilities. Whether completing a high school credential, starting college courses, or learning English, participants can take meaningful steps toward success while balancing the demands of home, work, and parenting.

“Our mission is to meet students where they are and help them move forward,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “Bladen Together allows parents to invest in their own education while knowing their children are learning and cared for. It’s a program that truly strengthens families and our community.”

For more information about Bladen Together, contact Bladen Community College at 910-879- 5500. Apply now—classes are starting soon!