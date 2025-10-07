ELIZABETHTOWN – Mandy Butler from the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown helps to kick off the Roger’s Wish blanket and sleeping bag donations.

The 12th annual Roger’s Wish project kicked off last week and donations will be taken from October 3 thru November 7. The beloved mission is carried each year in memory of it’s founder Roger LT Grunder of Elizabethtown. Roger started the mission just three weeks prior to losing his life in an auto accident in August 2013 . Since it’s inception the mission has distributed over 1600 donated items to help others keep a bit warmer during the winter months.

In addition to the Roger’s Wish donations, the library is accepting candy donations for Halloween and has also set up a special pink section where books and gifts help to create an awareness to the battle of breast cancer. October is breast cancer awareness month.