ELIZABETHTOWN – Two heartbreaking losses by a total of five points in four days have left the East Bladen football team in the middle of the Carolina Conference standings at the midpoint of the season.

Amir Tate and Reginald Thompson combined to score five touchdowns as Hobbton defeated the Eagles 32-28 on Monday in the completion of a game suspended Sept. 26 because of rain and lightning.

The game had been halted with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter and the Eagles leading 14-12. When the teams returned to Lenon Fisher Stadium, the offenses went wild, scoring two touchdowns each in the fourth quarter.

East Bladen (4-3, 1-2 Carolina) lost 15-14 last Friday at North Duplin (5-1, 1-1 Carolina) and is scheduled to play at East Columbus (2-5, 1-2 Carolina) on Friday. Hobbton (4-3, 3-0 Carolina) goes into its bye week atop the league standings.

Tate rushed for 154 yards and scored on runs of 71 and 9 yards and also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Joe Corbett. Thompson ran for 149 yards and had scoring runs of 16 and 63 yards. Corbett completed 5 of 7 passes for 100 yards.

For East Bladen, quarterback Keyshawn Kemp went 6-for-10 passing for 132 yards, which included touchdown passes of 71 and 48 yards to Jaden Lewis. Dashon Campbell had 180 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown. Kemp ran for 53 yards and a score.

Kemp’s 5-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion gave East Bladen a 14-12 lead when the Eagles’ homecoming game was halted because of the inclement weather.

Hobbton needed only four plays upon resumption of the game to take a 20-14 lead. Corbett connected with Tate, who made an over-the-shoulder catch near the goal line for the touchdown. Corbett passed to Thompson for the 2-point conversion with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter.

The Wildcats built their lead to 26-14 after holding East Bladen on downs at the Hobbton 15. Three plays into the drive Thompson sprinted down the left side for a 63-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter.

East Bladen struck on its first play following the kickoff. Kemp lofted a long pass to Lewis, who had got behind the defense, caught the ball at about the 35 and raced into the end zone only 19 seconds after Hobbton’s touchdown to pull within 26-20.

A high snap on an East Bladen punt attempt gave Hobbton possession at the Eagles’ 38. Tate capped the six play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run that put the Wildcats ahead 32-20 with 3:23 remaining.

East Bladen, again, struck quickly with Kemp and Lewis combining on a 48-yard touchdown pass. Kemp’s 2-point conversion run pulled the Eagles within 32-28 with 2:06 left.

Hobbton was able to run out the clock following East Bladen’s kickoff.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].