The Bladenboro boys’ soccer team finished 8-0 this season and have won 16 straight matches.

BLADENBORO – The Bladenboro Middle boys’ and girls’ soccer teams finished undefeated seasons Monday with victories against Nakina.

The Bladenboro boys won 3-0 to cap a second straight 8-0 season. Keithan Russ scored a pair of goals and had an assist for the Bulldogs. Tyler Thurman scored for Bladenboro. Oxciel Campos had an assist.

In the girls’ game, Ady Carroll scored all of the goals in Bladenboro’s 4-0 win which extended its winning streak to 27 dating to 2022. Assists came from Camarri Covington, Sabria Cobb, Ashley Santos and keeper Caity McLaurin, who punted out of her goal which led to a Carroll score.

“This has been a very special group of 8th graders that have grown into tremendous soccer players over the last three years,” Bladenboro coach Mike Dove said after his side went 8-0 again. “I am very proud of each of them and the attitude and effort they’ve displayed. I’m very excited for our future as well. We have some great sixth and seventh graders coming back next season.”

Members of the Bladenboro girls’ team were Victoria B-Rivon, Ryann Britt, Madisyn Butler, Emma Cain, Adyson Carroll, Norw Chadwick, Sa’Bria Cobb, Camarri Covington, Hazel Cummings, Kylee Davenport, Eva Dove, Trinity Dutcher, Kaylee Fisher, Bella Hester, Caity McLaurin, Liz Miller, Carley Rhodes, Ashley Santos, Natalie Singletary and Jasmine Stanley. The manager was Alivia Ammons. Coaches were Mike Dove and Danielle Dove.

Members of the Bladenboro boys’ team were Edwin Arguetta, Kamaurie Barr, Ronderick Bellamy, Triton Bordeaux, Oxciel Campos, Zion Ellison, Javion Johnson, Jayden McCarty, Greylan Nobles, Jake Ortiz, Joel Rojas, Josmar Rojas, Keithan Russ, Jamari Shaw, Kaiden Stokes, Sage Talbot, Tyler Thurman, Braxson Ventura, Ethan White and Colton Wilkins. Managers were Lucas Crilley and Gavin Richardson. Coaches were Steve Thurman and Daniel Miller.

Girls’ soccer: Elizabethtown 3, West Columbus 0

In Elizabethtown, Racquel had two goals and Britney Scarlett had one as the Cougars (5-2) defeated West Columbus.

Boys’ soccer: Clarkton 2, Williams Township 0

In Whiteville, Chatham Rigsbee scored twice and Owen Hall had an assist in the Blue Devils’ (5-2) shutout against Williams Township.

Girls’ soccer: Williams Township 3, Clarkton 0

In Whiteville, Williams Township shut out the Blue Devils (0-7).

Boys’ soccer: West Columbus 2, Elizabethtown 1

In Elizabethtown, West Columbus edged the Cougars (2-5). David Sanchez netted Elizabethtown’s lone goal.

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ soccer: Hobbton 6, East Bladen 1

In Newton Grove, Ricardo Diaz scored four goals in leading Hobbton past East Bladen in a match for first place in the Carolina Conference. Diaz scored twice in each half for the Wildcats (6-7-1, 5-1-1 Carolina).

Landyn Scott scored the lone goal for East Bladen (7-5-3, 4-2-1 Carolina), which dropped to a tie for third in the conference with Lakewood (4-9-1, 4-2-1 Carolina) as Union (10-5-0, 5-2-0 Carolina) defeated North Duplin 3-0.

Boys’ soccer: Whiteville 2, West Bladen 1

In Bladenboro, the Wolfpack (5-10-2, 2-2-0 Southeastern) topped West Bladen (3-9-1, 1-3-0 Southeastern). Alejandro Lopez scored off an assist from Jonah Bryan for the Knights.

RECREATION

Youth soccer

The Arsenal, Rapids, DC United and Bolt won the Bladen County Recreation Department play at County Park. DC United won the 10-12-year-old boys’ championship with a 6-0 record.

MONDAY, OCT. 6

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Hobbton 32, East Bladen 28

Boys’ Soccer

Whiteville 2, West Bladen 1

Hobbton 6, East Bladen 1

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Bladenboro 3, Nakina 0

West Columbus 2, Elizabethtown 1

Clarkton 2, Williams Township 0

Girls’ Soccer

Bladenboro 4, Nakina 0

Elizabethtown 3, West Columbus 0

Williams Township 3, Clarkton 0

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Arsenal 4, Fusion 2

Rapids 3, Burn 2

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

DC United 8, Crew 1

Bolt 3, Spartans 2

TUESDAY, OCT. 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Lakewood at East Bladen, 5 p.m.

West Bladen at South Columbus, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at South Columbus, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

East Bladen at Hobbton, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau at Midway, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Clarkton at Tabor City, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Emereau at Midway, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Rapids vs. Alliance, 6 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Burn, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Cypress Lakes Golf Course, Hope Mills, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

East Bladen at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

West Bladen at Fairmont, 4 p.m.