ELIZABETHTOWN – There were over 500 runners in Elizabethtown Saturday morning for the Cape Fear Haunted Wine Run 5K.

With a “Witch Way To The Wine” theme, local runners as well as runners, roggers and walkers from all over the nation gathered on a very frigid morning to run through the Cape Fear Vineyards. The Halloween week kicked off at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery with costumes, frivolity and panache.

“We’d be running through snow if there was any precip,” said one runner at the starting 9 a.m. starting line.

There were only few whispy clouds in the air and cool temperatures were friendly to the morning’s runners. There were so many participants that the enormous group had to be split into two groups.

“The air was cool,” said third-place finisher Ryan Miller who finished with a time of 19:43.97. “I think that because of that, it was a fast race.”

University of Wilmington students, Jack Lotz, Ryan Cuppernull, Emma Silberman, Callie Murphy and Fefi Peralta who were garbed in only pumpkin T-shirts and shorts were seen shivering at the start of the race, but there were good memories made and plenty of stories to tell their kids one day.

Paul Stephens was the overall winner for the race with a time of 18:09.42.

