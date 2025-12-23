A banquet was held Nov. 20 for the presentation of the Long Leaf Pine Award to Graham Yarborough and County Commissioner, Charles Ray Peterson presented at the Bladenboro Historical Society building in Bladenboro.

BLADENBORO – Storied and talented teachers have many stories to tell and many successful legacies that live within the students they teach – often without any fanfare and honor.

Walter Strickland took notice of a life that changed the lives of the students he taught and nominated Gilbert Graham Yarborough, Jr. for the honor of the Long Leaf Pine Award.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is North Carolina’s highest civilian honor, awarded to individuals for significant contributions to the state and their communities. It was established in 1964 and is granted by the Governor of North Carolina. It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the state through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Recipients of this honor become honorary ambassadors for North Carolina, with their names recorded in a roster maintained by the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

A banquet was held Nov. 20 for the presentation of this prestigious award to Yarborough and County Commissioner, Charles Ray Peterson presented at the Bladenboro Historical Society building in Bladenboro. Honor finally was given where it was due.

There were 65 people in attendance at the banquet to honor Yarborough, including family, friends and co-workers who inspired Mr. Yarborough throughout his life and career.

Yarborough grew up in very close-knit family. His mother was a music teacher and his father was a master craftsman. He spent much of his youth working on father/son projects with his dad. He learned about the importance of attention to detail and doing “quality work.”

This is when Yarborough realized that he aspired to a career in drawing and design. After completing his degree, he realized he wanted to teach as much as he wanted to draw and design. Mr. Charles l. Allen, Sr., principal of Bladenboro high school at the time, gave an inexperienced 24-year-old the chance to do both.

Yarborough went on the teach architectural and mechanical drafting as well as serving as VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) advisor at both Bladenboro High School and in Clarkton for 10 years, (1979-1989.)

During his tenure from 1979 to 2006, he was a full-time faculty member of Bladenboro High School, serving as the Career and Technical Education teacher; as well as the VICA/SkillsUSA advisor. In 2006 he finished his teaching career at Gray’s Creek High School as the Architectural and Mechanical Drafting teacher until his retirement in 2010.

He has continued to be involved with SkillsUSA on both the state and national level since his retirement. If that was not enough to keep Yarborough busy, he also served the Lord in many volunteer positions at his church as well as the food bank/food pantry and the Bladenboro Historical Society.

“Yarborough is very well admired in the Bladenboro Community as well as all over the state,” Peterson said. “I’ve received many letters recommending him for this prestigious award. I am honored to be presenting this to him tonight. It is very much deserved.”