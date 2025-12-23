Shannon and Bridget Todd, owners of Aunt B’s Country Kitchen in Bladenboro are excited about having “extended family” for dinner this Christmas at their restaurant. Instead of presents under the tree, they are focused on their Toys for Tots campaign and putting food on the table for a community they love.

It’s all about giving back for Shannon and Bridget Todd who are the owners of Aunt B’s Country Kitchen in Bladenboro. Their vintage-style radio reminds people of days gone by as they enter the establishment.

BLADENBORO – This is a time of year when Jesus really IS the reason for the season, and as He grew, He expressed his desire for humanity to take care of each other as He said in Matthew 25:35, “for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in…”

It’s something that is not done often – inviting an entire community over on Christmas Eve for Christmas dinner.

And… not a potluck meal, but fully cooked with the wishes of a young couple that has decided in their hearts that they not only love their community, but want to give back.

Shannon and Bridget Todd, owners of Aunt B’s Country Kitchen in Bladenboro are excited about having “extended family” for dinner this Christmas at their restaurant located at 131 Main Street in Bladenboro.

“Celebrate the true spirit of Christmas Eve with us,” the couple said. “Our family invites you to a joyous Christmas Eve dinner, complete with festive music and a special visit from Santa for the kids! If you’re facing tough times, know that you’re not alone, and we’re happy to provide a meal for you!”

As 2025 comes to a close, the Todds are giving the gift of love and their talents to their community. They have invited “anyone in financial need, sick, handicapped or simply alone for the holidays, and to anyone providing transportation for our special guests.”

This is the couple’s first official restaurant but they have been in foodservice, beginning with a hot dog cart.

“We had our hot dog cart about three years,” Bridget said. “And we have worked our way up to a brick-and-mortar building. So, January will be a year that we’ve been here.”

The business is in one of the downtown buildings that were rebuilt from the floodwaters of both Matthew and Florence. From the ashes came beauty and in the midst of the beauty comes a spirit to give back.

“It was laid on our hearts, now that we are in town, we can see there is a lot of need here,” she said. “There is a lot of people can benefit from what we are proposing. We are going to have our family here, it’s going to be a homecooked meal and it’s for anybody that needs it, or handicapped or simply doesn’t want to spend Christmas alone.”

It is a no-strings attached act of goodwill. No presents or food or money required, only someone who wants to share in this historic downtown event. The Todds have invited a community not only to come for a meal, but to come and be a part of their family for Christmas.

“This year, I want to do a toy drive all weekend at Beast Fest,” she said. “Whoever brings a new toy in a box will get an order of funnel cake fries. That will be the toy drive for our Christmas Eve dinner. Last year we had Santa Claus come and we did not expect but just a few kids. We had a ton of kids come. We want to have something that Santa can give each child. We will kick off the toy drive during Beast Fest and then have it going all the way until Christmas Eve dinner.”

The restaurant that is a popular place for locals has home cooked meals at a very reasonable price – and on Christmas Eve you can’t do better than a free family gathering.

If you would like to be a part of the hometown Bladenboro family Christmas dinner, please call the Todds to let them know how many plates you will be needing at 910- 809-0133.