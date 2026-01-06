PBS North Carolina is still seeking submissions for programming in the following categories:

Does your county have a particularly interesting story of someone who served in the Continental Army?

Does your county have a rich history of an 18th-century naval store industry?

Does your county have a place-based history destination we should feature on NC Weekend?

Please send us your submission through our portal, which is fueling our slate of American 250 content in 2026.

https://www.pbsnc.org/homegrown-history/share-your-history/