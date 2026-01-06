It’s the beginning of a New Year and what better way to start off but “Healthy” with vegetables.

Carrots may not be everyone’s favorite side-dish but I can assure you that this one could just change anyone’s mind. Roasted carrots can come out dry and some recipes throw a lot of sugar on it just to sweeten them up to where you can’t even taste the carrot.

Just try this and see if it becomes a dish that your family will always request.

Here is your Shopping List:

1. 8 thinner carrots lightly pared and sliced in-half lengthwise

2. ½ stick unsalted butter

3. Honey and Sriracha or…

4. Mike’s Hot Honey (my favorite)

5. Good quality olive oil

6. Sesame Seeds

7. Finely chopped fresh Cilantro or Parsley

8. Salt and Pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Take the carrots and with a paring knife lightly remove the outer skin. Slice in-half lengthwise. Place in a bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Toss until the carrots are evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper.

Place them in a single layer onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until caramelized (each oven is different so keep an eye out as to the time). It should be about 10 – 15 minutes.

While the carrots are roasting, let’s make the sauce…

Take a large pot and place on stove set on the lowest heat setting. Stir continually until the butter browns and starts to bubble. Remove from heat once browned. This part is important to obtain the best flavor.

Add a drizzle of honey and a squirt of Sriracha for some heat or use Mike’s Hot Honey in place of both. Taste for flavor (add more honey if needed). Add the carrots to the pot and toss until evenly coated. Add the cilantro or parsley for color. Plate and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

This can be made ahead. Just add back to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and reheat in the oven at 350 degrees until warmed up.

This week’s fun fact: How good are ‘roasted’ carrots for the body? While cooking carrots can lower the vitamin C content, it increases vitamin A (good for vision, immunity and growth) and nutrient absorption due to softened soluble fiber making them easier to digest for those with sensitive stomachs. It also helps regulate blood sugar and gives a feeling of fullness, making them a powerhouse for easy digestion and overall wellness (especially when you include a little fat for better absorption) Did I forget to mention that it also provides antioxidants, potassium and vitamin K1 for heart, bone and gut health?

