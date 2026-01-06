ELIZABETHTOWN – Food Insecurity continues to impact on our community, and our surrounding communities nut a local nonprofit organization is working to make sure your neighbor doesn’t go hungry. Mothers Making it Happen Inc. is introducing their first program called “Neighbors Nourished Feeding Program” Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at 807 Martin Luther King Dr. Elizabethtown, which was designed to provide meals, resources and hope to individuals and families in need through community-driven food distribution efforts and feeding the community meals.

“Neighbors Nourished serve children, seniors, parents and household members who may be facing hardships through community events and food distribution. The program was created to prevent hunger in our community and to create a welcoming judgement-free environment for everyone” said the Founder of Mothers Making It Happen (Tiera Hooper).

Mothers Making It Happen, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering families and strengthening communities, developed Neighbors Nourished as a part of its mission to support families during challenging times. Each feeding event is made possible through volunteers, donors and community partners who help organize, fund, and distribute meals.

Food is a necessity and through Neighbors Nourished we can serve our community and build trust and connections with everyone. As the need for food assistance Mothers Making, it Happen program “Neighbors Nourished” will continue to provide food resources, meals periodically throughout the year.

Community members are encouraged to attend, volunteer, or support the effort. One meal at a time. Making our community great!