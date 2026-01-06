ELIZABETHTOWN – Bladen County businesses have the opportunity to learn about the latest strategies in Marketing through a new Lunch and Learn seminar series.

The Small Business Center at Bladen Community College in partnership with the Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new Lunch & Learn Marketing Series, starting Jan. 15. Topics to be covered include using AI, creating an effective website, managing an email campaign, producing highly viewed videos and automating marketing efforts. All seminars are free.

The seminars are presented by Aaron Wesley Means, CEO of award-winning Constant Contact partner ACTIVATE Business Solutions, who will provide marketing best practices and a live demo of simple to use software.

The first hourlong class, Marketing with AI: Faster, Better, Easier is scheduled for noon Thursday, Jan. 15 at the Chamber office, 207 East Broad Street, Elizabethtown. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch or order from the Chamber. Details on ordering lunch for $10 will be sent after registering for the class.

All subsequent seminars will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at the Chamber office. Early registration is requested as class size is limited. The seminars are free to attend and business owners do not need to be a member of the Chamber to register.

For more information on the Lunch & Learn Marketing Series, contact Terri Dennison at the SBC at 910-879-5572 or email to [email protected].

The monthly seminars are:

LUNCH & LEARN: Marketing with AI: Faster, Better, Easier – LIVE

Thursday, Jan. 15– 12 p.m. (noon)

Discover how to simply and easily implement AI into your marketing strategy, a game-changer for small businesses. The best practices and live walkthrough in this presentation outline and demonstration the flexibility and control you can have with AI to streamline your marketing efforts, optimize engagement and drive significant growth.

LUNCH & LEARN: Winning Websites that Produce Results

Tues Feb. 3 -– noon (noon)

Do you have a winning website? Do you get all the conversions you desire? Does your site grow your list and create sales? Whether it’s building your list of warm leads or getting straight-to-sale for hot prospects, your website plays a central role to creating and perpetuating results in your sales funnel.

LUNCH & LEARN: The Power of the Inbox: Win with email Marketing to Grow Your Business

Tuesday, March 3 – noon (noon)

email is the most powerful channel in the digital marketing world: the most visible where most of your conversions will statistically come from! If you’re looking for the leading strategy to harness in the world of digital marketing, this session will give you the tools, strategies, and insights to win with email marketing!

LUNCH & LEARN: The Power of Video Marketing: YouTube, Instagram and more

Tuesday, April 7 – noon (noon)

Video is the king and queen… the whole royal family of the internet and gets the most engagement out of any content format anywhere! YouTube is the most powerful, prolific, and widely used social video platform there is.

LUNCH & LEARN: Exploding Your Social Media Visibility with these Simple Strategies

Tuesday, May 5 –noon (noon)

Are you underwhelmed by your social media visibility, engagement and growth? Did you know there are at least 3 things you can do to guarantee a massive increase in your social media visibility (that DON’T include paying for ads)? Be sure to join us for this critical session where we cut through the clutter and identify the key actions you can take to ensure your visibility explodes!

LUNCH & LEARN: – How to Automate your Marketing like a Pro

Tuesday, June 2 –noon

It’s time to level up your marketing, grow your business, and save time with powerful and easy to use Automations! Digital Marketing is critical, but all the moving parts can be overwhelming. It’s tough to stay caught up with trends, manage followers and email lists, engage with relevant content, and track all the data to inform future marketing decisions.

This FREE series is sponsored by the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. To find more about free classes on business startup and development, go to the SBC website at https://bladencc.edu/instruction/sbc/. For one-on-one counseling on business growth, call the SBC at 910-879-5572 to set up an appointment.