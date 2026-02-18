Address: 909 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

Web site: cometothefoundation.org

Email: [email protected]

Senior Pastor: Jason Williams

Services: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Founded: 2016

Mission: The mission of Foundation Church is the same mission Jesus gave his followers: Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

