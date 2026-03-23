Carolina Angels to help women dress like royalty

Whether it’s for prom or an upcoming wedding, the Carolina Angels believe every woman deserves to feel like royalty for their special event without the financial burden.

That’s why the organization has scheduled its “Don’t Stress The Dress” event Saturday, March 28 beginning at 2 p.m. at A Touch of Country Venue in Harrells.

“It’s an event that gives women a chance that might face difficult decisions or challenges during significant times, like weddings or being a bridesmaid or buying prom dresses, that the girls or their families can’t afford formal wear,” said Priscilla Campbell, a member of Carolina Angels. “It gives them a chance to come in and pick out a dress for free. They can get their shoes, jewelry and dress of their choosing.”

All of the dresses and accessories for the inaugural event have been donated to Carolina Angels, Campbell said. There is a limit of one dress per approved participant.

The club saw the need for this type of event during its annual toy drive that collects Christmas gifts for children.

“We realized that women were struggling and couldn’t afford to get their girls’ prom dresses,” Campbell said. “We saw a need and we saw that there were a lot of people in our area who do beauty pageants. We decided to try to put on this event.

“We hope that it will continue to grow so that in the future it will be a good resource for families in our community,” Campbell said.

Members of the Carolina Angels set out to find prom dresses, wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses hanging in closets, along with shoes and jewelry, just waiting to be worn again. The group took its collection of formal wear, cleaned it up and got it ready to share.

Carolina Angels is still accepting donations of all sizes of formal dresses, stylish heels and dress shoes as well as sparkly jewelry, clutches and evening bags. Contact any club member or email [email protected] to coordinate making a donation.

Women wanting to attend the event can email [email protected] with “Needs Dress and Size” in the subject line. Pre-registration is helpful, but not necessary.

A Touch of Country Venue is located at 9700 NC 41 in Harrells.