Historic Renovation: Camellia Garden House brought back to life

CLARKTON — The Camellia Garden House is an historical staple that has and will continue to serve the community by providing a place for events and gatherings while also immersing guests to enjoy history that has been well preserved.

According to Lisbeth Evans, the current homeowner, the Camellia Garden House was originally known as the MacFayden-Clark House. It was built in the early 1890s and the first owners were Archibald and Mariam MacFayden. Dr. Dewitt Duncan Clark and his family purchased it in 1939.

Evans said the impact of the Clarks was profound, not only in the community through Dr. George Lennon Clark and Dewitt Duncan Clark providing medical services, but also by opening the house to community members for events such as weddings.

Evans emphasized that the house had so much of an impact during the Clarks’ ownership that it was commonly said that “everything that came through Clarkton came through this house.”

Evans, whose grandfather was Dewitt Clark, bought the house in 2024 to bring it back into the family and to renovate it into an official historical venue for events. She mentioned that the Clarks have been closely involved in the renovation process by a Clark family-owned landscaping business Creative Landscaping & Design.

While the house did need some repairs and modern touches within the kitchen and bathroom areas, as well as the addition of an outdoor pavilion, Evans said that she worked with an historic preservation consultant in an effort to stick as close to her goal of “bring(ing) the home back to its original glory while making it functional for modern use.”

Evans said the preservation of the heart pine floors, beadboard walls and ceilings, natural light throughout the house, the preservation of the original layout, and the integration of the original family furniture has kept the home’s original character.

Guests have appreciated how the home has maintained its authenticity and, according to Evans, have often commented on the “coziness of the home, the sunroom, and the natural light in the entryway.” Evans also said that guests have enjoyed the views of the garden, which has been steadfastly brought back to life.

When asked about what inspired the owners to restore the house that had been out of the Clark family’s ownership since 2005, Evans said that she had a “strong desire to bring the home back into the family, paired with the opportunity to restore it and serve a need within the community for a meaningful gathering space.”

One of the biggest obstacles Evans has had to face during the renovation process was transforming the outdoor space. While the indoor restoration could be handled due to every decision striving for historical preservation, the outdoor space allowed for there to be more creative liberties and discretion, which led to more strategic planning.

Evans said the Camellia Garden House has already served as the venue for “bridal and baby showers, birthday celebrations, bible studies, book clubs, corporate events, family and class reunions, engagement parties, small weddings, photography sessions, and overnight stays.” However, with the addition of the pavilion that is currently underway, Evans hopes to “expand (their) ability to host events by providing a flexible, weather-friendly outdoor space.”

Evans mentioned that when the community learned that the house was to be renovated, she received an enthusiastic response from community members, so much so that the Clark family was able to throw a reunion on the property to cherish the house’s history at the beginning of the renovation process.

The Camellia Garden House has and will continue to give much joy by providing a place for the community to come together. Whether it be to celebrate a milestone in one of the community member’s lives, relax at a social gathering or be used for an overnight stay, the home is certain to bring its historical touch and beauty to all who visit.

Camellia Garden House is located at 10193 North College Street in Clarkton. Khristian Heustess is the general manager and AnnaGrey Heustess is the venue event and operations manager. Information is available by calling 910-685-7047 or email [email protected]. The website is camelliagardenhouse.com.