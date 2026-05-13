Tuesday Roundup: Whiteville eliminates West Bladen from baseball playoffs

WHITEVILLE — Luke McLean struck out nine over four innings of relief as Whiteville rallied for a 6-3 win over West Bladen on Tuesday night at Legion Field in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A baseball playoffs.
Whiteville (17-6) advances to play at top-seeded Ayden-Grifton (23-2) on Friday in the fourth round. West Bladen (18-8) had its season come to an end.
Whiteville, the Southeastern Conference champion, scored in its last four at-bats to rally for the victory and defeat the Knights for the third time this season.
Master sports schedule | Standings
The Wolfpack plated three runs in the fifth inning on consecutive singles by Nate Merritt, Collin Hooks, Jake Odham and Wyatt Torelli along with a balk, passed ball, wild pitch and West Bladen error to take a 5-3 lead.
West Bladen’s J.T. Hepler opened the sixth with a single and Ashton Davis reached on an error, but the next three batters were retired. McLean struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.
Luke McLean was credited with the win. He allowed three hits, walked two and struck out nine. Layton McLean pitched into the fourth inning and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out three.
Hepler was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in relief of starter Ashton Davis in the decisive fifth inning. Davis pitched 4.1 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, walked one and struck out four. Hunter Hester finished the game and allowed a run on two hits, struck out two and walked two.
Gaston Russ led the West Bladen offense with three singles. Chase Bryan had a two-run single in the first inning. Aiden Trinidad drove in a run with a double in the fourth that gave the Knights a 3-1 lead.
Whiteville scored in the bottom of the fourth to pull within 3-2 when Jayden Todd had a bloop double, moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on the play as a result of a misplay on the return throw to the pitcher.
Seniors Tyler Lewis, Jonah Bryan, Ryan Dove, Hunter Hester, Daniel Bryan, Jackson Smith, Weston Hilburn and Hepler played their final game for West Bladen.
NCHSAA 2A Boys’ Golf Tournament
Mitchell’s Bryce Miller shot an even-par 72 to win the state championship by three shots over Ari Stuchiner of Research Triangle and Colton Robinson of Cherryville. Miller finished at 2-over 146 for the two rounds played at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.
Henry Simmons of East Bladen withdrew after nine holes in the second round. He shot 92 in the first round and had a 51 halfway through the second round.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball playoffs
3A: Whiteville 6, West Bladen 3
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors
Athletic vs. Cubs
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch
Mets 12, Pirates 0
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
11-12-Year-Old Softball
Comets vs. Force
8-10-Year-Old Softball
Bandits vs. Riptide
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field State Championship
2A: East Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Phillies vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field State Championship
3A: West Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro
Girls’ soccer playoffs
2A: East Bladen at North Duplin, 6 p.m.
3A: West Bladen at Wake Prep Academy, 6 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Rockets vs. Heat, 6 p.m.
Thunder vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Suncats vs. Diamond Queens, 6 p.m.
Sweet Heat vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
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