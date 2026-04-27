Elizabethtown photography business offers treasured memories

Anyone with a cell phone can be a photographer or videographer. Shoot it. Share it. Done.

A professional photographer can make “moments memorable,” says Carl Carter.

“Phones are great,” Carter said, “but when you want to add that little extra” hire a professional.

Carter used a pair of oversized scissors to cut a blue ribbon Friday, April 24 at the opening of My Treasured Memories. The business is located off South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown between Whimsical Florist and Fresh Foods.

Amy Hudson of Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomed Carter and his business to the community.

“I took a picture of a young lady and she told me that photo didn’t look like her,” Carter said. “I asked to see her photo. She showed me a picture on her phone. When you see a quality, professional photo, it’s going to look different because it’s going to accentuate everything.

“I don’t just have a responsibility to take pictures. I have a responsibility to educate people and help them to understand more about lighting and just how to capture the best pictures they can.”

Carter is available for corporate events, weddings, engagements, parties, family portraits, graduations, retirements, proms and more.

“There are a lot of people taking pictures, but I don’t know that they are able to get the professional feel,” Carter said. “I wanted to make sure that they could get an actual professional feel. Not just a photo, but the professional feel. Kind of bring back some of the nostalgia in addition to bringing the new technology.”

Carter currently lives in Elgin, South Carolina, but is quite familiar with Bladen County. He grew up in the Carver’s Creek community and graduated from East Bladen High School in 1991 before serving 30 years in the Army.

“I started taking pictures as a result of trying to remember everywhere I had gone,” Carter said. “I saw the importance of how people were leaving and losing a lot of memories and a lot of heritage. I decided to bring my talents and my gifts back here so that I could help people preserve the memories that make this place so special to me.

“It’s not a job for me, it’s a passion. I like to see the joy that a person has from getting their very first professional photo.”

Carter realizes the importance high quality photographs mean to his family.

“We do it every Thanksgiving,” he said. “We rotate from each sibling’s house to see how kids that were once being held are now standing above the parents. I know the value it has brought to my family.”

Carter can be reached at 855-463-7224 or [email protected]. His website is mytreasured-memories.com. His Facebook page is TreasuredMemories2016.