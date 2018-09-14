Hurricane Florence: DOT statement on roads

The N.C. Department of Transportation released an update on travel for Division 6, an area with the southern half covering Bladen, Robeson and Columbus counties.

The DOT says: “Travel is not advisable within this area. We are beginning to receive reports of downed trees in roadways. Rainfall forecast totals in this area are approaching 25 inches. The Lumber River at Lumberton is now forecast to peak near 24’ by Sunday. Flooding of this magnitude would impact I-95. This would also lead to impacts with US 74 at the Lumber River. We are closely monitoring these locations and will advise of any changes.”

The DOT also offered these looks at routes:

• I-74 and I-95 are clear – travel is not advisable on I-95 south of Fayetteville and on I-74 due to high winds

• Primary routes are clear – travel is not advisable in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson due to high winds and the potential for downed trees

• Closures – none to report

• Flooding – none to report

• Major incidents – none to report

There were no issues with bridges or dams at this time.