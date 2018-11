GARLAND — Harrells Christian Academy has scheduled several events for this month.

The football team’s first home playoff game is tonight at 6.

Thursday, there will be a school-wide Veterans Day Chapel with retired Gen. Dan Allyn and Chuck Dellott, the president of the Patriot Foundation.

On Nov. 10, the annual HCA 5K Run for Technology is at River Landing in Wallace. This starts at 9 a.m.

The Candy Cane Lane Holiday Market is Nov. 15-17.

The winter sports teams will also begin play this month.