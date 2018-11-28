Body found in Robeson County; unconfirmed if that of missing teen

LUMBERTON — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County as law enforcement personnel were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

The body was found about 4:45 p.m. by FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives. Shelley Lynch, an FBI public affairs specialist, said in a news release the body has not been positively identified.

“Out of an abundance of caution, investigators have notified Hania’s family, but again no confirmation has been made of the identify of the body found,” Lynch wrote. “Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, and each other as the investigation continues to find out who kidnapped Hania and hold them responsible.”

Aguilar was kidnapped about 7 a.m. Nov. 5 while she was outside her home in Rosewood Mobile Home Park, 3525 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. A witness reported seeing a man dressed all in black and wearing a yellow bandana over his face force the teenager into an SUV and drive away.

The SUV was found Nov. 8 off Quincey Road, and since the kidnapping investigators have followed more than 800 leads, interviewed more than 400 people and reviewed hours of surveillance footage.

As of Monday, the FBI and the Lumberton Police Department were pleading with the public to come forward with any information that might lead to finding Aguilar and the person or people responsible for her kidnapping. Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 910-272-5871 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Pleas have gone out for photos or surveillance video taken around Rosewood Mobile Home Park at the time Aguilar was kidnapped. Investigators also were asking for photos or video recordings that might help them determine how and when the SUV was in the Quincey Road area.

The most recent plea for information was in regard to the shoes Aguilar was wearing when she was abducted.

Aguilar’s family had recently bought her a new and distinctive pair of athletic shoes, Lynch said. They are Adidas brand, white with black stripes, and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

“Think through what you’ve seen since Nov. 5, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” FBI agent C. Andrew de la Rocha said Monday.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the finding of Aguilar or that leads to the prosecution of the person or people involved in Aguilar’s kidnapping. The state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $5,000.