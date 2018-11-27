Trio who aided slain trooper recognized

Contributed photo Fair Bluff Police Department Corp. Lee Hamilton Alsbrooks, second from left, and Hilton Berry Cox II, second from right, were recognized along with Loren Halsey, not pictured, at Tuesday's ceremony by the State Highway Patrol. All three received the Colonel’s Appreciation Award, from Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. Contributed photo Fair Bluff Police Department Corp. Lee Hamilton Alsbrooks, second from left, and Hilton Berry Cox II, second from right, were recognized along with Loren Halsey, not pictured, at Tuesday's ceremony by the State Highway Patrol. All three received the Colonel’s Appreciation Award, from Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr.

Three men uniquely involved in the aftermath of a fatal shooting of a state trooper who grew up in Bladenboro were honored Tuesday by the State Highway Patrol.

Hilton Berry Cox II, Loren Halsey and Fair Bluff Police Department Corp. Lee Hamilton Alsbrooks were each awarded the Colonel’s Appreciation Award in a ceremony at the North Carolina Training Academy in Raleigh. Cox and Halsey came to the aid of Trooper Kevin Conner after he was shot on a Columbus County highway, relayed suspect information and Alsbrooks later observed the vehicle sought by lawmen and took action leading to the capture of a suspect.

Conner was a resident of Columbus County in the Williams Township area. He had graduated from the old Bladenboro High School and was an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol. He was a beloved native of the Bladenboro community, still very close with many there.

Charged with his murder are Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, identified as the driver of the pickup Conner stopped, and Chauncy Askew, a passenger in the truck.

Before beginning his remarks, Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. asked for a moment of silence. He shared the events of Oct. 17, when at midnight Conner stopped Davis for speeding.

The stop was on U.S. 701, near Sellers Town Road. As Conner began to speak to the occupants of the truck, shots were fired at him.

Cox, the Highway Patrol says, was on his front porch, saw Conner’s vehicle with blue lights activated, heard the gunshots and saw the pickup leave.

“Cox put his own safety at risk, and made the choice to check on the officer,” the state police summary said. “He drove to the scene of the traffic stop and found Trooper Conner lying on the ground severely injured.”

He called 911, explained the trooper had been shot and requested immediate assistance. He waved down passing motorists, and Halsey stopped and identified himself as a Navy Corpsman.

Halsey assessed the extent of injuries and gave as much information as possible to the 911 operator as first responders hurried to the scene.

Both men stayed with Conner, “attempting to comfort him until an ambulance arrived,” the summary said. “The efforts demonstrated by each of these individuals afforded those who knew Conner best comfort in knowing he was not alone during this very tragic event.”

With the information about the suspect quickly relayed, Alsbrooks was alert to a vehicle matching the description coming through Fair Bluff. He attempted to stop the pickup, and one of the occupants got out and fled. Alsbrooks “encircled the area for over 10 minutes until the first backup arrived on the scene,” the summary said.

Davis was captured that morning, and Askew was later captured in South Carolina.

Columbus County commissioners are attempting to have a bridge named for Conner, the Tabor-Loris Tribune reports. A request for that to happen at U.S. 74/U.S. 701 will not happen because the bridge is already named in honor of Hezekiah Pridgen Sr. Another possibility is the bridge on U.S. 74 at N.C. 242, though a more prominent bridge is desired, the newspaper said.

Another possibility is the new bridge for U.S. 74 at Hallsboro Road. Bridges can be named as much as six months before they are completed.

Two were first on the scene to help Conner, the third helped capture suspects

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

