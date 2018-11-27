West Bladen’s Dawson, Brisson headed to UNCP

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Carley Dawson, left, and Conner Brisson signed letters of intent to play softball at UNC Pembroke. Dawson is a corner infielder and Brisson a shortstop. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Carley Dawson, left, and Conner Brisson signed letters of intent to play softball at UNC Pembroke. Dawson is a corner infielder and Brisson a shortstop.

DUBLIN — Two West Bladen High School seniors have signed letters of intent to play softball at UNC Pembroke.

Carley Dawson and Conner Brisson joined family, friends, teammates and coaches in the school’s media center on Monday afternoon for a ceremony. The event was filled with pride and appreciation, and it honored two athletes who have excelled.

Their choice of college was not in tandem, but did grow from a chance to participate in a camp at UNCP at the same time. The Lady Braves play in the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference, a league they last won in 2008.

“The atmosphere of the team is more like a family than a team,” Dawson said. “And it’s not too far from home.”

She’s played travel ball with the Whiteville-based Lady Lightning of Doug Hayes. At West Bladen, she’s a third baseman and first baseman, with some outfield duties. With the Lady Braves, she anticipates being a corner infielder.

Dawson has a career .442 batting average for the Lady Knights in three seasons. Her next hit will be her 100th, she’s scored 84 runs and she’s driven in 76 runs.

Last season, Dawson hit at a .395 clip, slugged three homers, nine doubles and drove in 23 runs in as many games.

Brisson missed her junior season after tearing ligaments near the end of basketball season. She is excited to be staying close to home.

“It’s close to home, I have a little nephew to watch grow up, and it’ll be close for mama to see,” Brisson said of her choice. “She was there at the beginning, and I want her to be there at the end.”

She said the time sitting out last year evolved from being very difficult to a learning experience.

“It taught me a lot,” she said. “It was hard at first, then I realized how much I was learning.”

She’s not been fully cleared to play this season yet, but expects that to happen soon. She has been given the green light for limited softball activities. Given a choice, the shortstop says her glove is better than her bat, but she assures she loves to hit.

And she’s good at it, too. Brisson is a career .368 hitter, with 50 hits, 37 RBI and 39 runs scored in just 48 games her first two seasons.

She anticipates playing a utility role with UNC Pembroke.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

