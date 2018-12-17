ELIZABETHTOWN — Deadlines came and went last Wednesday and Friday for the Empty Stocking Fund, and the donation total soared over $8,000.

More donations were possible through the U.S. mail service as the week began.

Work to determine those able to receive assistance was being finalized Monday and today, with calls being made Tuesday and Wednesday to those who will receive help. Distribution of vouchers, to be used at Leinwand’s in downtown Elizabethtown, will be made Thursday and Friday at the Bladen Journal’s new home at 109 N. Pine St. in Elizabethtown.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s. The DSS receives applications and makes selections based on need. Those receiving aid the previous year are not eligible for the current year.

Among the donations since the last published listing:

• A friend, $50.

• SP Tech, $120.

• Star Telephone, $2,000.

• Richard and Laurie Smith, $100. This donation is in memory of Madeline Stout.

• Anonymous, $500.

The newspaper and DSS kindly request that those who applied patiently await a phone call, rather than calling either entity. All those receiving vouchers will be called by Wednesday.

The Bladen Journal, normally open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will have staff available to distribute vouchers 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

To reach the newspaper office, enter off West Broad Street between First Bank and the Johnson Law Firm — this is the same entry to the Division of Motor Vehicles office where people can apply for driver’s licenses. Drive to the back as the DMV signs direct, and the newspaper office is under the same roof in Suite D. Enter on the right side of the building, where signs say “Executive Suites” and “Bladen Journal” and the door is marked by the letter “D.”

The Bladen Journal will ask those donating to come together for a group picture at 11 a.m. on the Friday after Christmas.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_emptystocking-5.jpg