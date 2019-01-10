ELIZABETHTOWN — A bid has been submitted and approved to build a new fire and rescue department.

The Elizabethtown Town Council was briefed on Monday.

The bids were submitted Dec. 20 and the low bid of $2,336,900 was received from DeVane Builders, which is proposing to have the project completed in 210 days, says a letter submitted by J.T. Cox & Associates Architects.

The architectural firm is continuing with their due diligence to review the bid. The firm has requested their Schedule of Values for the project. Hopes are that with value engineering there will be potential savings up to $100,000.

The new station will be at 300 E. Broad St..

An airport ribbon cutting was scheduled in February, but Town Manager Eddie Madden said that it is being pushed back into March because of a scheduling conflict.

Addition items were presented during the meeting to close out the projects of the airport terminal building and the taxiway project.

The budget town retreat date has been set for Feb. 26 at the airport.

It is the board’s hope that the Pork & Beats committee members will stay the same as long as the current members are not opposed to continuing their duties.

Madden noted that the bidding process for the Elizabeth Street project was open. The bids for that project will be opened Thursday.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

During the Monday meeting, the council approved the new fire and rescue building, allowing the process to continue moving forward with DeVane Builders for over $2 million. From left are Herman Lewis, Howell Clark and Dicky Glenn.

Fire and rescue building would be on Broad Street

