Community calendar

Jan. 15

• White Lake Planning Board, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Jan. 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Jan. 19

• Waterfowl 101, 10 a.m., Visitor’s Center, Jones Lake State Park. Join a park ranger and learn about the waterfowl that use Jones and Salters lakes as rest stops during their migration south. Event is free and open to the public. More information is avaiable by calling 910-588-4550.

Jan. 21

• Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, 11 a.m., Elizabethtown.

Jan. 22

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building in Bladenboro.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Jan. 26

• Exhibit Hall Tour, 2 p.m., Visitor’s Center, Jones Lake State Park. Join a park ranger and learn about the geological mysteries of the Carolina Bays. Formation theories and the natural communities associated with Carolina Bays will be discussed. Event is free and open to the public. More information is available by calling 910-588-4550.

Jan. 31

• N.C. Forestry Landowner Workshop, 9 a.m., Jones Lake State Park. Participants learn about the benefits of forestland ownership, basics of selling timber, utilizing prescribed fire and a half-day field trip to a managed forest. To register call 910-588-4161.

Feb. 4

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 5

• Bladen County commissioners, 10 a.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse. Annual planning retreat.

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Clarkton Town Board, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

Feb. 12

• Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., small auditorium, Powell-Melvin Agriculture Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

• Opioid Working Group Meeting, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

Feb. 18

• Dublin Town Board, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

Feb. 20

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

Feb. 26

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Oakdale Homes Community Building.

Feb. 28

• N.C. Forestry Landowner Workshop, 9 a.m., Jones Lake State Park. Participants learn about history of longleaf pine forests and current restoration efforts, producing and selling pine straw and a half-day field trip to a forest managed for straw raking.