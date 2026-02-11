The Elizabethtown girls and Tar Heel boys and girls posted victories Tuesday in Bladen County middle school basketball.

Also, the Bladenboro boys and girls lost their first games, Clarkton was swept by Williams Township and the Elizabethtown boys lost.

In Cerro Gordo, Jeniyah Whittington scored 18 points and Racquel Whittington had 13 as the Elizabethtown girls defeated West Columbus 34-15. The Cougars (5-2) jumped to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter, then outscored West Columbus 14-2 in the final quarter.

In Lake Waccamaw, DeAnna Davis netted 16 points and outscored East Columbus in the Tar Heel girls’ 26-15 victory. The Panthers (3-3) led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and built on its lead the remainder of the game.

The Tar Heel boys (3-3) beat East Columbus 38-35. No other details were available.

In Tabor City, the Tabor City boys topped Bladenboro 41-32, holding off a second half rally by the Bulldogs (6-1). Tabor City led 26-12 at half. Braylon Melvin and Oxciel Campbell each scored six points to lead the Bladenboro offense.

The Bladenboro girls lost a tight 22-20 battle against Tabor City. The Bulldogs (6-1) trailed 10-5 at half, but rallied to pull within 14-13 at the end of the third quarter. Zamani Mason and Ady Carroll each scored nine points for Bladenboro.

In Clarkton, the Williams Township boys pulled away in the second half for a 36-22 win against the Blue Devils (2-5). The teams were tied at 11 at half. Shawn Davisson scored seven points and Travaughn Shipman had six for Clarkton.

In the girls’ game, Williams Township took an early lead, then held on for a 29-22 victory against Clarkton (1-5). The Aggies led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. Zoey Graham led the Blue Devils with 10 points.

The Elizabethtown boys lost at West Columbus 57-31. Jabrel Rogers scored 14 points for the Cougars (0-6). West Columbus bolted to a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Here is Thursday’s middle school basketball schedule. Girls’ games tip at 4 p.m. followed by the boys’ games.

Clarkton at Tar Heel

Bladenboro at Williams Township

Elizabethtown at East Columbus

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 34, WEST COLUMBUS 15

West Columbus (15) — D. McDonald 9, S. Strickland 2, K. Lilly 4.

Elizabethtown (34) — Racquel Whittington 13, Nyashia Lyles 1, Jeniyah Whittington 18, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High 2, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

GIRLS: TAR HEEL 26, EAST COLUMBUS 15

Tar Heel (26) — DeAnna Davis 16, Bryanna Brady, Jewel Drye 2, Allyzon Sandoval 2, Londyn Douglas 4, Zeniyah Pemberton, Kaydence Monroe 2, McKenzie Wright, Tahari Cromartie, Scarlet Stephens.

East Columbus (15) — Amira Lee 5, Tylicia Webb 3, Tia McKoy 5, Sunday Lane 2.

GIRLS: TABOR CITY 22, BLADENBORO 20

Bladenboro (20) — Zamani Mason 9, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester, Sa’bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin 2, Elizabeth Miller, Ady Carroll 9, Paislee Alley.

Tabor City (22) — T. Morgan 6, J. Ray 6, L. Butler 3, I. Ford 5, S. Billings 2.

GIRLS: WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 29, CLARKTON 22

Williams Township (29) — Kamryn S. 8, Victoria B. 9, Lily H. 2, Madisson P. 7, Addalyn L. 3.

Clarkton (22) — Khloey Smith 1, Skyy Johnson, Zoey Graham 10, Isabel Gardner 6, Jamaya Jones, Chyna Smith 3, Journey Smith, Ronnae McLean, Cionni Smith 2, Harmonie Purdie, Josi Ward, K. Utley, Ruby Arnold, I. Thurman.

BOYS: TABOR CITY 41, BLADENBORO 32

Bladenboro (32) — Zion Ellison 5, Keithan Russ 4, Jamarie Shaw 2, Kamarrie Barr 2, Brayden Freeman 5, Avion Murphy 2, Jayden Ruffin, Ronderick Bellamy, Braylon Melvin 6, Triton Bordeaux, Rashad Johnson, Tyler Thurman, Oxciel Campos 6, Aaron Guyton, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie

Tabor City (41) — B. Taylor 8, A. Swindell 7, K. McClure 9, D. Daniels 5, K. Harley 9, M. Riggins 3.

BOYS: WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 36, CLARKTON 22

Williams Township (36) — Jayden N. 4, Tyrese S. 5, Cooper C. 17, Brady R. 3, Jo’sinh C. 2, Asher G. 3, Mason B. 2.

Clarkton (22) — Shawn Davisson 7, Travaughn Shipman 6, Markel Jacobs 4, Ty’Quan Jones, Braylon Smith 3, Jaylin Ballard 2, Malakye Rogers, Mari Byrd, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson, Trasyn Smith, Chatham Rigsbee.

BOYS: WEST COLUMBUS 57, ELIZABETHTOWN 31

West Columbus (57) — A. Bellamy 11, K. Hemingway 4, B. Enzer 8, J. Cromartie 12, P. Johnson 13, T. Peterson 4, I. Greene 2, R. Whitehead 3.

Elizabethtown (31) — Khalil Moore 5, Malikhi Bizzell 4, Jabrel Rogers 14, KyJuan Phillips, Deshawn Bospel, Jaylen Hall 2, Ayden Smith 4, Malikye Lynn, Eli Brock 2.

