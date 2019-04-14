Bladen CC will have two graduation ceremonies

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has a good problem.

There’s not enough room for graduation.

Pushed to the limit and trying to maximize the opportunity to showcase its offerings, the college has studied and moved forward with plans to hold two ceremonies this year.

Dr. Amanda Lee, the college president, shared with trustees last month that the event is a time of celebration for many as well as a recruiting opportunity for the college.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that our graduates have a memorable ceremony for reaching this milestone,” said Barry Priest, the vice president of Student Services.

Graduation this year is May 16. It will include two ceremonies, at times to be announced. A third ceremony, for those earning their general equivalency diplomas, will also be held that day.

The graduation ceremonies will beheld in the college auditorium. Admission will be by ticket only, and each graduate will receive six for their guests.

Ticket distribution is May 14, at rehearsal.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-2-3.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.