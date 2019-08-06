ELIZABETHTOWN — A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held at the Carolina Vision Center on Monday afternoon with community members and business partners coming to share in the occasion.
The new state of the art facility will host three doctors, each with different specialties.
Carolina Vision Center is expected to open Sept. 3.
Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomes Dr. Michael Woodcock and Carolina Vision Center to Elizabethtown. The new eye-care facility will open Sept. 3.
Community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the state of the art facility on Broad Street. Included were (from left) Herman Lewis, Billie Hall, Sylvia Campbell, Dr. Michael Woodcock, Sondra Guyton and Jennifer Leggett.
Dr. Michael Woodcock is one of the practitioners at this new facility.
Carolina Vision Center celebrated its impending opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday. The new practice will open Sept. 3. Participating in the ceremony were (from left) Sondra Guyton, Shawana Newton, Doug Oglesby, Jennifer Leavitt, Bob Harmon, Dr. Michael Woodcock, Mark McDaniel, Sylvia Campbell, Mark Cobb, Eddie Madden, Dawn Madden, Billie Hall and Jennifer Leggett.
