ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration is ongoing for the Greek Unity Voter Registration Workshop.

This will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. 242 in Elizabethtown.

The hosts are the N.C. Black Alliance, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Rho Omega Omega of Sampson and Bladen counties. Deemed a train-the-trainer workshop, participants will be given information about the 2020 census and elections.

To register, go to https://greekunityworkshop.eventbrite.com.

