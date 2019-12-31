ELIZABETHTOWN — Husband and wife Daine and Charlotte Smith hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for their businesses Monday afternoon.

Cape Fear Heating & Cooling and Bladen Online are now located at 1110 S. Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. The Rev. Jason Lee, pastor of Dublin First Baptist Church, shared some background on a choice by the Smiths when they relocated. Terri Dennison of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and chamber representatives Sondra Guyton, Jennifer Leggett and Denise Bridgers were also part of the ceremony.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Terri Dennison of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce offers a greeting and encouragement to Charlotte and Daine Smith at Monday’s ribbon cutting for their businesses, Bladen Online and Cape Fear Heating & Cooling. They are joined in this part of the ceremony by chamber representatives (from left) Sondra Guyton, Jennifer Leggett and Denise Bridgers.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_cape-fear-hc-bladen-online-3-010320.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Terri Dennison of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce offers a greeting and encouragement to Charlotte and Daine Smith at Monday’s ribbon cutting for their businesses, Bladen Online and Cape Fear Heating & Cooling. They are joined in this part of the ceremony by chamber representatives (from left) Sondra Guyton, Jennifer Leggett and Denise Bridgers.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Rev. Jason Lee, pastor of Dublin First Baptist Church, shared some background on a choice by Charlotte and Daine Smith at Monday’s ceremonial ribbon cutting. He’s flanked by (middle) Terri Dennison and (right) Denise Bridgers, representatives of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_cape-fear-hc-bladen-online-2-010320.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

The Rev. Jason Lee, pastor of Dublin First Baptist Church, shared some background on a choice by Charlotte and Daine Smith at Monday’s ceremonial ribbon cutting. He’s flanked by (middle) Terri Dennison and (right) Denise Bridgers, representatives of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Paul Smith, 12-year-old son of business owners Charlotte and Daine Smith, cuts the ribbon Monday for the relocation and grand reopening of Cape Fear Heating & Cooling and Bladen Online. With him are (from left) Sondra Guyton and Jennifer Leggett representing the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; Cheryl Thurston, Charlotte’s mother; Charlotte Smith; 16-year-old son A.J. Smith; Daine Smith; Alan Smith, Daine’s father; Herman Smith, Daine’s grandfather; Terri Dennison and Denise Bridgers representing the chamber; and Robert Hester, founder of Bladen Online.