Vineyard Golf at White Lake has scheduled its club championship Aug. 2-3. Entry fee is $100 per player.

There will be a championship division with all players playing from the blue tees and no handicap. There also will be an open division and a senior division for ages 70 and over.

Tee times begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For information or to register, call 910-247-6132 or email [email protected].

Thundering Herd

The team of Mark Mendell, Jeff Pope, Danny Taylor, Gavin Smith and Coleman Tatum won the weekly tournament played Thursday at Vineyard Golf. The team of Blake Davis, Will Clark, Bill Maitland and Dustin Maitland placed second.

Anyone wishing to play in the Thursday 6 p.m. nine-hole tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

SFGA at Land ‘O Lakes

The Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association played a Stableford format tournament Tuesday, July 22 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club with 35 members participating.

First — 116 — George Cochran, Rudy Taylor, Marvin Eaton, Rob Conway

Second — 108 — Rudy Pait, Steve Lennon, Ray Crabtree, Willard Storms

Third — 103 — John McGougan, David Medlin, Johnny Wallace, Billy Malpass

Fourth — 102 — Richard Tiikkala, Bobby Gooden, Jerry Strickland

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, July 29 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with the Aug. 5 tournament at Land ‘O Lakes.

Augustine Tournament Sept. 20

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Scholarship winners from last year’s tournament were Jacob Trent Smith of East Bladen High School and Joshua Wesley Hobbs of Lakewood High School.

