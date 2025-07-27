The N.C. Coaches Association convention, which ended last week in Greensboro, marked the unofficial end to the 2024-25 high school sports season.

The 2025-26 season begins Wednesday with mandatory practices for fall sports teams. First contests in some sports can begin Aug. 11.

There are two new head coaches for Bladen County high school fall sports teams. Brett Jackson moved from Tar Heel School to West Bladen and will coach the boys’ soccer team along with being the school’s athletic director. Jessica Rhodes will coach the West Bladen volleyball team, moving from Bladenboro Middle School where she also coached the volleyball team.

Realignment has put both Bladen County high schools in different conferences for at least the next two years.

East Bladen, a class 2A school, is in the Carolina Conference with Hobbton, Lakewood, North Duplin, Union, West Columbus and class 1A East Columbus.

West Bladen, a class 3A school, is in the Southeastern Conference with South Columbus and Whiteville along with class 4A Fairmont and Red Springs and class 5A South Brunswick.

Here’s a rundown for the first week of practices:

FOOTBALL

East Bladen

First practice: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.

Head coach: Robby Priest

First game: Aug. 22 at Heide Trask

Last season’s record: 5-7 overall, 3-3 Waccamaw Conference

Postseason: Lost to North Duplin 35-8 in first round

West Bladen

First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 8-10 a.m.

Head coach: Preston Worley

First game: Aug. 22 home against Pender

Last season’s record: 2-7 overall, 1-4 Southeastern Conference

Postseason: Did not qualify

BOYS’ SOCCER

WEST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.

Head coach: Brett Jackson

First game: Aug. 11 at Union

Last season’s record: 7-10-1 overall, 1-6-1 Southeastern Conference

Postseason: Lost to Bunn 10-1 in first round

EAST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday-Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Head coach: Jay Raynor

First game: Aug. 12 at South Columbus

Last season’s record: 11-7-2 overall, 8-2-2 Waccamaw Conference

Postseason: Beat Mattamuskeet 8-0 in first round, lost to Hobbton 5-1 in second round.

VOLLEYBALL

EAST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

Head coach: Jordan Raynor

First game: Aug. 12 at South Columbus

Last season’s record: 8-11 overall, 5-7 Waccamaw Conference

Postseason: Lost to Pamlico County 3-0 in first round

WEST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

Head coach: Jessica Rhodes

First game: Aug. 11 at Union

Last season’s record: 9-11 overall, 5-5 Southeastern Conference

Postseason: Did not qualify

GIRLS’ TENNIS

EAST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Head coach: Nancy Howell

WEST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Head coach: Billy Bryant

CROSS COUNTRY

WEST BLADEN

First practice: Monday, 9 a.m.

Head coach: Brian McCleney

EAST BLADEN

First practice: Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m.

Head coach: Wilson Bolden

