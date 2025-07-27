The N.C. Coaches Association convention, which ended last week in Greensboro, marked the unofficial end to the 2024-25 high school sports season.
The 2025-26 season begins Wednesday with mandatory practices for fall sports teams. First contests in some sports can begin Aug. 11.
There are two new head coaches for Bladen County high school fall sports teams. Brett Jackson moved from Tar Heel School to West Bladen and will coach the boys’ soccer team along with being the school’s athletic director. Jessica Rhodes will coach the West Bladen volleyball team, moving from Bladenboro Middle School where she also coached the volleyball team.
Realignment has put both Bladen County high schools in different conferences for at least the next two years.
East Bladen, a class 2A school, is in the Carolina Conference with Hobbton, Lakewood, North Duplin, Union, West Columbus and class 1A East Columbus.
West Bladen, a class 3A school, is in the Southeastern Conference with South Columbus and Whiteville along with class 4A Fairmont and Red Springs and class 5A South Brunswick.
Here’s a rundown for the first week of practices:
FOOTBALL
East Bladen
First practice: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.
Head coach: Robby Priest
First game: Aug. 22 at Heide Trask
Last season’s record: 5-7 overall, 3-3 Waccamaw Conference
Postseason: Lost to North Duplin 35-8 in first round
West Bladen
First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 8-10 a.m.
Head coach: Preston Worley
First game: Aug. 22 home against Pender
Last season’s record: 2-7 overall, 1-4 Southeastern Conference
Postseason: Did not qualify
BOYS’ SOCCER
WEST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday, 4-6 p.m.
Head coach: Brett Jackson
First game: Aug. 11 at Union
Last season’s record: 7-10-1 overall, 1-6-1 Southeastern Conference
Postseason: Lost to Bunn 10-1 in first round
EAST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday-Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Head coach: Jay Raynor
First game: Aug. 12 at South Columbus
Last season’s record: 11-7-2 overall, 8-2-2 Waccamaw Conference
Postseason: Beat Mattamuskeet 8-0 in first round, lost to Hobbton 5-1 in second round.
VOLLEYBALL
EAST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Head coach: Jordan Raynor
First game: Aug. 12 at South Columbus
Last season’s record: 8-11 overall, 5-7 Waccamaw Conference
Postseason: Lost to Pamlico County 3-0 in first round
WEST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday-Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Head coach: Jessica Rhodes
First game: Aug. 11 at Union
Last season’s record: 9-11 overall, 5-5 Southeastern Conference
Postseason: Did not qualify
GIRLS’ TENNIS
EAST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m.
Head coach: Nancy Howell
WEST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Head coach: Billy Bryant
CROSS COUNTRY
WEST BLADEN
First practice: Monday, 9 a.m.
Head coach: Brian McCleney
EAST BLADEN
First practice: Wednesday, 9-10:30 a.m.
Head coach: Wilson Bolden
Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @FOSonnyJones.