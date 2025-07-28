ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen head football coach Robby Priest has been named an assistant coach for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West football game scheduled in December 2026, the organization announced Monday.

“It’s exciting,” said Priest, who was informed Saturday morning about the selection. “I don’t know who nominated me or does all of that stuff, but I know it’s good to be chosen.”

Priest will be part of a staff led by head coach Nathan Conner of D.H. Conley along with assistant coaches Travis Gaster of Princeton, Ian Rapanick of Perquimans, David Reece of Triton and Jay Wilson of Greene Central.

“It’s an opportunity to meet new coaches and good players,” Priest said. “You can form some relationships and bonds.”

Priest also has coached in the 2019 Shrine Bowl which features the top high school players from North Carolina and South Carolina.

Priest has been the head coach at East Bladen for 12 seasons and has compiled an 88-55 record. The Eagles won nine or more games each season from 2014 through 2018. Prior to becoming the head coach, Priest, who played at East Bladen, had served as an assistant coach to Lenon Fisher since 1997. Fisher retired after the 2012 season following 32 years as the head coach. The stadium is named in Fisher’s honor.

Also for the 2026 summer all-star games, Whiteville girls’ basketball coach Serena Smith has been named the head coach of the East team.

Former West Bladen football coach Johnathan Sherman is on the East staff for the 2025 game that is scheduled to be played December 21 in Greensboro. Sherman currently is the head coach at Gray’s Creek.

Here is the complete list of coaches for upcoming East-West games:

FOOTBALL

December 2025

East: Jason Battle, Rocky Mount (head coach); Pat Byrd, Jacksonville; Will Bland, J.H. Rose; Scott Loosemore, Scotland; Ben Penny, Triton; Johnathan Sherman, Gray’s Creek.

West: J.K. Adkins, Freedom (head coach); Ryan Habich, Watauga; Brian Hinson, Davie County; Sherman Holt, Swain County; Jonathan Oliphant, Lake Norman; Joe Rigsbee, Grimsley.

December 2026

East: Nathan Conner, D.H. Conley (head coach); Robby Priest, East Bladen; Travis Gaster, Princeton; Ian Rapanick, Perquimans; David Reece, Triton; Jay Wilson, Greene Central.

West: Michael Wilbanks, Shelby (head coach); Andy Capone, Weddington; Justin Hardin, A.L. Brown; Trent Lowman, West Stokes; Eddy Taylor, C.A. Erwin; Antwan Stevenson, Ragsdale.

BOYS’ SOCCER

July 2026

East: Dwight Findlay, Hoggard. West: Thomas Clark, West Caldwell.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

July 2026

East: Steven Barbour, Terry Sanford. West: Camden Brooks, Western Alamance.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

July 2026

East: Matt Brown, Northwood (head coach); Greg Motley, Southern School of Energy & Sustainability.

West: Joe Spinks, Eastern Guilford (head coach); Lavar Batts, Cabarrus.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

July 2026

East: Serena Smith, Whiteville (head coach); Brian Graham, Cape Fear.

West: Brett Lamb, Highlands (head coach); John Shearin, T.W. Andrews.

NC/SC BASKETBALL

March 2026

NC boys: Andy Muse, Mt. Tabor (head coach); Mark Harnly, Camden County.

NC girls: Frank McNeil, Dudley (head coach); Kim Miller, Swansboro.