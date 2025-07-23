ELIZABETHTOWN – The Hatfields and McCoys have officially come to an agreement.

After nearly two years of feuding, miscommunication, no communication, bad blood that split the town and lawsuits – it’s over. The lawsuits have been dropped, the parties will not go after each other in court and all of a sudden, the clouds are moving out of Elizabethtown and the rain has ceased.

Bladen County Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agricultural’s Leon Martin and Elizabethtown Mayor Slyvia Campbell have all signed an agreement this afternoon, July 23.

Included in the agreement were agreements of no liability, a settlement payment of $40,000 to Bladen County, $50,000 to BBAI, an agreement that the Town of Elizabethtown would repair and complete the installation of gutters, curbs and the paved road.

Included below you will see a settlement land conveyance, rezoning and infrastructure support, and the indemnification by Elizabethtown.

One of the initial agreements that the County wanted with the release of Dane Rideout was also the release of Elizabethtown Planner – Rusty Worley. This was not entirely completed with only Rideout released earlier this month.

It has been stipulated though, that Worley is not to work with or communicate with any person or project that has anything to do with the County or BBAI.

The biggest release for the city was the agreement to dismiss the lawsuits which was agreed to. Because of the Freedom of Information Act, we are releasing the entire agreement to the public and the accompanying maps.

More information will come forth as it becomes available.

NORTH CAROLINA BLADEN COUNTY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE TillS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE (hereinafter the “Agreement”) is made and entered into this 23 day of July, 2025, by and between Bladen County, North Carolina (“Bladen County”), Bladen’s Bloomin Agri-Industrial, Inc. (“BBAI”), and the Town of Elizabethtown, North Carolina (“Elizabethtown”), collectively referred to hereinafter as the “Parties.” WHEREAS, Bladen County and BBAI have asserted certain claims against Elizabethtown (the “Claims”) arising from or in connection with the development and operation of projects within the Elizabethtown Industrial Park (the “EIP”); and, WHEREAS, BBAI filed a lawsuit against Elizabethtown seeking to enforce a public records request, Bladen County File 25 CVS 1221 (the “BBAI Lawsuit”); and, WHEREAS, in connection with the foregoing, Bladen County filed a lawsuit against Elizabethtown seeking damages in excess of $25,000.00 regarding misappropriation of monies given to Elizabethtown from Bladen County, Bladen County File 25 CVS 1272 (the “County Lawsuit”)· and ’ ’ Whereas, BBAI also makes claims against Elizabethtown related to the EIP related to a grant from the Golden Leaf Foundation; alleged; misappropriation of funds from Bladen County; failure to convey parcels to BBAI failure to complete infrastructure in the EIP; defamation and such other allegations as have been asserted by the Parties in correspondence to date. WHEREAS, the Parties desire to resolve all matters arising from or related to the EIP, including the Claims and the Lawsuits, by the execution and performance of the terms of this Agreement. NOW, THEREFORE, for and in consideration of the mutual covenants set forth in this Agreement, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the Parties agree that: 1. No Liability. This Agreement is made solely for the purpose of avoiding the time, cost, and frustration of litigation and no party admits or acknowledges any liability or wrongdoing as to any other party. 2. Settlement Payment. Upon execution of this Agreement, Elizabethtown will deliver payment to Bladen County, in an amount not to exceed $90,000, to the county of approximately $40,000.00 and to BBAI for $50,000.00, representing reimbursement for their attorney fees and associated costs, upon receipt of invoices representing such fees and costs. 3. EIP Infrastructure Repair and Completion. Within one hundred and eighty (180) days of the execution of this Agreement, weather permitting, Elizabethtown will begin the installation of curb and gutters and repair of the paved road with completion to be within one (1)

year. Said paved road repair and installation of curb and gutters shall be abutting BBAI’s Day Care and Cape Fear Valley parcels in the EIP as shown on the highlighted portion of the attachment labeled “Tract One-Curb/Gutter”. The Town of Elizabethtown will cover all costs associated with the paved road repair and installation of the curbs and gutters up to Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($300,000.00). All costs over said amount will be covered by either the county of Bladen and/or BBAI. 4. Settlement Land Conveyance. Within sixty (60) days of the execution of this Agreement, and following surveys to be provided by BBAI, Elizabethtown will convey by General Warranty Deed the following four tracts of land to BBAI (the “Conveyed Tracts”). The Conveyed Tracts will be developed by BBAI according to the original Live Work Play (“L WP”) footprint and concepts shown on the maps attached hereto as Exhibit A. a. Tract One ( -28-acre L WP area-highlighted map attached) b. Tract Two ( -6 acres -highlighted map attached) c. Tract Three ( -4-acres -highlighted map attached) d. Tract Four ( -1 acre -highlighted map attached) 5. Rezoning and Infrastructure Support. The Town agrees to rezone areas intended for housing to the appropriate residential designation and areas for commercial or industrial development to the appropriate designation. The Town is not required to pay for any road, water, sewer, stormwater infrastructure, however, they do agree to cooperate and accept all infrastructure into their system, assuming completion, inspection and approval by NCDOT and/or NCDEQ. All associated rates for infrastructure will be charged at the “in-town” rate. To the extent that any of these areas of the EIP have not been annexed by Elizabethtown, they will be annexed and will be part of the Elizabethtown jurisdiction. 6. Elizabethtown EIP Representative. The Parties agree that Pat DeVane will be the designated representative and point of contact on behalf of Elizabethtown for Bladen County and BBAI with regard to EIP development matters. In addition, it is expressly agreed that the County and BBAI will not work with Elizabethtown Planner Rusty Worley in any capacity, including but not limited to any zoning issues dealing with Bladen County or BBAI, any infrastructure projects pertaining to Bladen County or BBAI, any economic development. projects pertaining to Bladen County or BBAI, or any grants or financing for any project associated with Bladen County or BBAI. Mr. Worley will not be used as a substitute or replacement for Mr. DeVane. It is further agreed that Elizabethtown Planner Rusty Worley will not communicate or be involved in communications with any Economic Development undertaking that Bladen County and/or BBAI are currently (and/or in the future) involved and working with the Town of Elizabethtown. 7. Indemnification by Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown shall indemnify and hold harmless Bladen County and BBAI to the fullest extent allowed by law, including reasonable 2 4918-7509-9990,v.2

attorney fees and costs, with regard to any claims arising from or m connection with Elizabethtown’s MDA dated 4/3/23 with First floor Energy Positive. 8. Release by Parties. For and in consideration of the covenants contained herein, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby expressly acknowledged, the Parties hereby unconditionally and irrevocable release, remise, waive, satisfy, acquit and forever discharge each other, and each of their present, former or future, predecessors, successors, assigns, assignees, affiliates, divisions, departments, subdivisions, owners, partners, principals, trustees, creditors, shareholders, investors, joint ventures, co-ventures, officers, directors (whether acting in such capacity or individually), attorneys, vendors, accountants, nominees, agents (alleged, apparent or actual), representatives, employees, managers, administrators and elected representatives, and each person or entity acting or purporting to act for it on each’s behalf, from and against any and all past and present claims, counterclaims, actions suits, rights, causes of action, lawsuits, appeals, set-offs, costs, losses, controversies, agreements promises and demands, or liabilities, of whatever kind or character, direct or indirect, whether known or unknown or capable of being known, arising at law or in equity, by right of action or otherwise, including, but not limited to, suits, debts, accounts, bills, damages, judgments, executions, warranties, attorney’s fees, costs of litigation, expenses, claims, and demands whatsoever that each Party, has or may have against another by reason of, arising out of, or in any way relating to the Claims or the Lawsuit. 9. Dismissal of the Lawsuits. Upon the full execution of this Agreement, delivery of the Settlement Funds, and conveyance of the Conveyed Tracts, BBAI and Bladen County shall dismiss their Lawsuits. 10. Mutual non-disparagement. Each of the Parties covenant and agree that neither they nor any of their elected officials or respective management level employee~ shall in any way, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert with others, cause, express or cause to be expressed in a public manner, orally or in writing, any remarks, statements, comments or criticisms that disparage, call into disrepute, defame, slander or which can reasonably be construed to be defamatory or slanderous to the other Parties or such other Parties’ elected officials, employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, officers (including any current officer of a party or a parties’ subsidiaries who no longer serves in such capacity following the execution of this Agreement), directors (including any current director of a party or a parties’ subsidiaries who no longer serves in such capacity following the execution of this Agreement), employees, stockholders, agents, attorneys or representatives, or any of their products or serv1ces. 11. Further Assurances. The Parties agree to take all reasonable steps necessary to effectuate the terms of this Agreement. 12. Severability. In the event that any provision of this Agreement is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, such determination shall not affect the validity of the remaining 3 4918-750~9990,v.2

provisions of this Agreement, and the remaining provisions of this Agreement shall continue in full force and effect. 13. No Waiver. The failure of any Party to immediately demand performance of any term of this Agreement by any other Party shall not be construed as a waiver of said Party’s right to performance or said Party’s right to demand, at any time, full performance of the terms of this Agreement. 14. Governing Law. This Agreement shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of North Carolina. Any dispute arising from this Agreement shall be litigated through binding arbitration in Bladen County, North Carolina. 15. Interpretation. No provisions of this Agreement shall be interpreted for or against any party because that party or the party’s agent or legal representative drafted the Agreement or the particular provision, and the parties hereby unconditionally waive such defense or claim regarding this Agreement. The Parties are deemed to have cooperated in the drafting and preparation of this Agreement. This stipulation may be used in court regarding any claims or defenses based on this Agreement. Additionally, the captions and headings contained herein are merely for ease of reference and are not intended to create any additional terms or substantive meanings to any provisions of this Agreement. 16. Complete Agreement. This Agreement contains the complete agreement between the Parties and supersedes any prior understandings, agreements, or representations by or between the Parties, written or oral. The Parties affirmatively state and represent that no statement, representation, or warranty not contained in this Agreement has been relied upon to affix their signatures hereto or to agree to any of the terms, conditions or provisions of this Agreement. The terms of this Agreement may not be contradicted by evidence of any prior or contemporaneous agreement, and no extrinsic evidence may be introduced in any subsequent judicial proceeding to interpret this Agreement. 17. No Oral Amendment. No word, sentence, term, section, provision, or condition of this Agreement may be altered, modified, or changed in any way whatsoever except by virtue of a writing signed by all Parties hereto. 18. Competency and Capacity. Each Party represents, warrants, and covenants to the other as follows: (i) that it has the capacity and authority to execute this Agreement on its own behalf and on behalf of all other entities described in this Agreement as being bound by such party’s execution; and (ii) that it has not assigned or subrogated or granted any third party any interest in any of the claims, property, or liabilities released or conveyed hereunder or pertaining to allegations or claims that were asserted or could have been asserted by a Party, or authorized any other person or entity to assert any claim or liability in their stead or on their behalf. 19. Advice of Counsel. The Parties acknowledge that this Agreement has been voluntarily entered into and that each such Party has had the opportunity to consult with and 4 4918-7509-9990,v.2

review this Agreement with competent counsel. The Parties hereto further represent and declare that they have carefully read this Agreement and know the terms, conditions, warranties and Each Party shall bear their own attorney’s fees and costs. 20. Successors and Assigns. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of the Parties’ respective heirs, successors and assigns, and each such party is hereby deemed a third-party beneficiary of this Agreement. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereby execute this Agreement as of the day and year set forth above.

Bladen County

Charles Ray Peterson

By: Charles Ray Peterson

Title: Chairman

Bladen’s Blooming Agri-Industrial, Inc.

Leon Martin

By: Leon Martin

Title: Chairman

Town of Elizabethtown

Sylvia Campbell

By: Sylvia Campbell

Title: Mayor