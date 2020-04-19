Coronavirus: Ribbons raise awareness, bring measure of unity in Bladen County

Contributed photo This ribbon is at the home of Linda Rivenbark in Clarkton and is in support of Dr. Terri Duncan at the Bladen County Health Department as well as essential personnel. - Contributed photo Red ribbons like this one tied by Judy Carraway, the 'Bow Lady' of White Lake, show support for first responders. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Different colored Christmas ribbons can be seen all over Bladen County. - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal This mailbox in a row at White Lake is tied with a red ribbon. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal This red bow is along N.C. 53 in Bladen County. - - Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal The Zion Chapel AMEZ Church has red bows on their sign. - -

CLARKTON — Blue and red ribbons are spread across the county, both with a similar goal in mind — support of others through the coronavirus.

“We started blue ribbons because of the DAR in Texas,” said Clarkton resident Linda Rivenbark.

The Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Bladen County is known as the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter. The DAR is a national nonprofit, nonpolitical service organziation for women. Members are direct descendents from a person involved in the American Revolution.

“We wanted our blue ribbons to be in support of Terri Duncan,” she said. “She’s the director of the county Health Department.”

Duncan is also the local chapter’s regent, or chief administrative officer.

“We kind of wanted to support her,” said Susie Wilkes, the vice regent.

Ribbons have sprung up all over the country, and Bladen County is no stranger to them. Red has generally represented first reponders, blue has been linked to health care, and in some places there are white ribbons supporting the doctors. There’s even a ribbon for the virus itself, one with a rainbow color on one side and white on the other — the colors representing hope at the end of the rainbow, and the white supporting medical professionals.

The DAR chapter has encouraged prayer, and to show blue ribbons tied to trees and other conspicuous places.

“My prayers go up for her daily,” Wilkes said of Duncan. “She’s in a hot spot.”

Wilkes said it is also for nurses, doctors, emergency services, and all the essential workers.

“I went and put some in a couple of places downtown,” she said. “And I sent information out to our DAR members.”

Judy Carraway, who lives in White Lake, has been making bows for about seven years. She was laid off from her job in 2012.

“I’m known around here as the ‘Bow Lady,’” she said. “I make bows for everywhere — Clinton, White Lake, Elizabethtown, wherever.

“I have precious people who buy from me. I’ll make you any bow you want.”

She said the awareness and movement started about three or four weeks ago.

“Evidently someone made one on Facebook,” she said. “It’s about Christmas, and the red blood of Jesus, which is why we use red at Christmas.”

She had a bunch of customers wanting them down in Camp Clearwater and made one for the Lake Church where she attends.

“I made them for those folks,” she said, adding that it just kept growing from there.

“I wanted them put outside homes and so forth. It’s the knowledge of knowing that God is in control of this situation. It will all work out.

“We need to do what we are supposed to do and use common sense.”

Ribbons raise awareness, bring measure of unity in Bladen County

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

