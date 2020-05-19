WHITE LAKE — Gov. Roy Cooper’s office remained noncommittal Tuesday evening, but published reports say the hospitality and restaurant association expect him to start phase two of reopening on Friday.

The state Restaurant & Lodging Association sent a note to members Tuesday saying, “We expect that Gov. (Roy) Cooper will make a formal announcement tomorrow, moving forward with plans for beginning Phase 2 on Friday, May 22, as we had hoped.”

Cooper’s office did say to expect news on the second phase on Wednesday. Late Tuesday evening, his office said a press conference would happen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In the outline of three phases Cooper introduced in late April, the second phase would start at least two to three weeks after the first phase. May 8 was the beginning of the first phase.

In the second phase, Cooper’s plan says:

• Lift stay at home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home.

• Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols (reduced capacity).

• Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity.

• Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings.

• Open public playgrounds.

• Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate living settings.

In none of the phases are there instructions on the businesses that were closed March 25, which include hair and nail salons. Other businesses in that executive order included gyms, movie theaters, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, massage therapists, bingo parlors including sites operated by charitable organizations, bowling alleys, indoor and outdoor pools, live performance venues, and skating rinks.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal