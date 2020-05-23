Coronavirus: Testing sites added for Wednesday in Council, Clarkton

COUNCIL — The Baltimore Center here and the former Booker T. Washington School have been added as coronavirus testing sites, the Bladen County Health Department says.

Testing will be Wednesday at the Baltimore Center, 2100 Elwell Ferry Road in Council. The time is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no out of pocket cost for those insured and those not insured. Call 910-597-7114, or go to commwellhealth.org for more information.

Testing will also be Wednesday at Booker T. Washington, 66 Booker T. Washington Road in Clarkton. The time is also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no out of pocket cost for those insured and those not insured. Call 910-597-7114, or go to commwellhealth.org for more information.

Other testing sites include Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Clinics and Express Care in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Elizabethtown and White Lake. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, or is in a high risk group without symptoms, contact the respective clinic. The phone numbers are 910-863-3138 for Bladenboro, 910-862-1217 for Clarkton, 910-862-3528 for Dublin, 910-862-5500 for Elizabethtown, 910-862-1265 for White Lake, and 910-862-2122 for Express Care.

There also remains testing in the parking lot of Walmart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. by appointment. Those interested in being tested should go to the internet and access DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment. There is no out of pocket expense for those being tested.

Tests in Tar Heel are available at CommWell Health. Call 910-567-7114 or 877-WELL-ALL, which is 877-935-5255. Tests are done Monday through Friday, but at varying times; call to see when. And in St. Pauls, tests are available through Robeson Health Care Corp. by calling 910-241-3042; there, testing times vary.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal