ELIZABETHTOWN — Statistics from the state Department of Health and Human Services included some interesting, if accurate, swings on Friday and Saturday.

DHHS reports daily the numbers from throughout the state in various breakdowns. Among those is a reflection of hospitals and how close to being overwhelmed they are, and another is cases and deaths in congregate living settings. The hospitals were a major concern of state leaders from the outset, having seen what happened in hot spots like New York City, and congregate living settings have been hot spots for the spread of the virus throughout the country.

In Saturday’s report, the state said the availability of ventilators is 124 percent —3,994 of 3,228. On Friday, it was 75 percent. The other hospital stats were more in line with Friday’s report: 25 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 22 percent of hospital beds.

In congregate living settings, the deaths reported by the state have been 455 Thursday, 439 Friday and 464 Saturday. But DHHS only reported an overall increase of 12 deaths on Saturday from Friday, not 25.

The other statistics from the category are in line with Friday’s report. There have been 4,747 cases in congregate living settings, up 121 from a day earlier and 198 the last two reports combined. Outbreaks have been identified at 83 nursing homes, 36 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

Another positive case for coronavirus has been added to Bladen County’s total, pushing the total to 92. The county at first said it was 93, but later rescinded that statement and corrected it to 92. The first case in the county was reported April 1 and the second April 18. There have been two deaths in the county, none since May 11.

The county Health Department reports 64 recoveries. Starting on May 14, it has no longer given information on county hospitalizations, or isolations at home.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake was reduced by one to 20. There have been 11 each in Tar Heel and Clarkton, 10 in Bladenboro, nine in White Oak, six in Council, four in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

North Carolina has recorded 737 deaths and 22,725 positive cases, with 589 hospitalized at the time of Saturday’s report. The death toll is up nine, cases are up 1,107, and hospitalizations are up 21.

The state began a second phase of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m., with restaurants allowed 50 percent occupancy for indoor dining, and salons for hair and nails reopening.

In adjacent counties, there have been 43 deaths and 1,924 cases. Cumberland has 14 deaths and 559 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 289 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 644 cases; Sampson has one death and 367 cases; and Pender has one death and 65 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 349 deaths and 10,891 cases, or 47.4 percent of the deaths and 47.9 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 73 deaths and 3,142 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 603 cases, Cabarrus County has 21 deaths and 428 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 393 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 231 cases — a total of 141 deaths and 4,797 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 42 deaths and 1,230 cases, Wake County has 32 deaths and 1,434 cases, Orange County has 39 deaths and 294 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 320 cases — a total of 130 deaths and 3,278 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 52 deaths and 1,033 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 345 cases, Forsyth County has seven deaths and 889 cases, and Randolph County has eight deaths and 549 cases — a total of 78 deaths and 2,816 cases.

Of the state’s total cases, 43 percent are ages 25-49 and 42 percent are ages 50 and over. Those 50 and up account for 96 percent of the deaths.

Fifty-one percent of the cases statewide are women. Men account for 52 percent of the deaths.

The state’s estimated supplies are low on gowns, but at least 30 days on face shields, gloves, N95 respirators and procedure masks.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_virus-covid-19-7-8.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal