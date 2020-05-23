Coronavirus: Eight more cases in Bladen County push total to 91; numbers jump in Clarkton

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County matched its highest number of reported positive coronavirus cases Friday.

Eight more were added, bringing the total to 91. The county also added eight on April 27, May 5 and May 11, the latter being the date a second death was also recorded.

The past seven days have included 23 new cases added to the county total. The worst seven-day stretch was May 5-11, when two deaths and 28 cases were counted.

In the state Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 21 positive cases. There have been 11 each in Tar Heel and Clarkton, nine each in White Oak and Bladenboro, six in Council, four in East Arcadia, and one in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Bladen County’s deaths were reported in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina has recorded 728 deaths and 21,618 positive cases, with 568 hospitalized at the time of Friday’s report from the DHHS. The death toll is up 12, cases are up 708, and hospitalizations are down 10.

The state began a second phase of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m., with restaurants allowed 50 percent occupancy for indoor dining, and salons for hair and nails reopening.

In congregate living settings, there have been 439 deaths — that’s down 16 from the day before. There have been 4,626 cases, and that’s up 77. Outbreaks have been identified at 83 nursing homes, 36 residential care facilities, 18 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, five are in Columbus, four in Robeson, three in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more.

In adjacent counties, there have been 43 deaths and 1,871 cases. Cumberland has 14 deaths and 541 cases; Columbus has 21 deaths and 278 cases; Robeson has six deaths and 646 cases; Sampson has one death and 345 cases; and Pender has one death and 61 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 345 deaths and 10,361 cases, or 47.4 percent of the deaths and 47.9 percent of the cases.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 72 deaths and 2,954 positive cases, Rowan County has 25 deaths and 585 cases, Cabarrus County has 21 deaths and 420 cases, Union County has 16 deaths and 372 cases, and Gaston County has six deaths and 220 cases — a total of 140 deaths and 4,551 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 42 deaths and 1,162 cases, Wake County has 32 deaths and 1,389 cases, Orange County has 39 deaths and 291 cases, and Johnston County has 17 deaths and 295 cases — a total of 130 deaths and 3,137 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 50 deaths and 964 cases, Davidson County has 11 deaths and 332 cases, Forsyth County has seven deaths and 849 cases, and Randolph County has seven deaths and 528 cases — a total of 75 deaths and 2,673 cases.

Of the state’s total cases, 43 percent are ages 25-49 and 43 percent are ages 50 and over. Those 50 and up account for 96 percent of the deaths.

Fifty-one percent of the cases statewide are women. Men account for 52 percent of the deaths.

The state’s estimated supplies are low on gowns, but at least 30 days on face shields, gloves, N95 respirators and procedure masks.

The state, with 86 percent of hospitals reporting, says it has availability of 75 percent of ventilators, 18 percent of intensive care unit beds, and 24 percnet of hospital beds.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal